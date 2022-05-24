The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, May 25, 2022

There's a feeling in our relationships that many of us won't be able to escape today, and nor will we want to. This brings good luck to love for three zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

It's a feeling of compatibility and it comes on strong and lasts a long time.

We seem to be getting along with just about everyone today, and that includes the person we are romantically involved with.

While compatibility would seem to be a given when it comes to our romantic partnerships, it's not always the case. And yet, today forgives all trespasses and allows us to feel like we are on top of the world, romantically.

We have Mercury in Taurus trine Pluto in Capricorn, and when this transits rules, we feel as though all of our needs are well met.

We feel as though we are working in accordance with the balance of life, and that our love relationships are equally balanced. We want to speak freely on this day, and what's fortunate is that our loved ones want to hear what we have to say, earnestly.

We find solace in our mates on this day, as they seem to be there for us in ways that others simply are not. We're also working with the energy that comes off of the Sun's sextile Moon, which shows us that it's OK to ask for help and that if there's something we need to share with our partners, now is the time.

Acceptance is the word of the day, as we continue to bring balance to an otherwise hectic personal life.

The three zodiac signs who will be luckiest in love this Wednesday, May 25, 2022, according to their horoscopes:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today feels like a breath of fresh air for you, mainly because you are noticeably calm today, and calm is a rare condition for you, Aries.

While you are still able to take a frenzied state and make the best of it, you really do appreciate a day where nothing gets in your way; this kind of day allows you to bring forth your best side, and when you shine, you shine hard, Aries.

You are going to feel so good and at peace with your environment during this time that it will spill over to your relationship.

What you've held back on will be something you will decide to release today. What you kept to yourself will be something you wish to share with your mate.

You feel open and easy-going during Sun sextile Moon, and you can see how this might be a temporary state. Let this day off from stress and tension work for you and your loved one. Pay no attention to dread; it doesn't exist. The only thing that exists, today, is your peaceful state and the person you love.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is the day where you get a truly Cancer experience: you'll be spending time at home, with your loved one, being comfortably yourself and without any pressures. It seems both of you have come to a new place in the relationship; you want success.

And, being that you and your person have so much in common, it's fairly easy for the two of you to talk things out, and thanks to Mercury in Taurus, luck is happening today, May 25, you'll feel at ease bringing up any number of topics.

What makes you happiest is that you and your partner CAN talk with each other.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

You're not like other couples in this regard; you like discussing even the most radical of subjects. You and your mate will be going over so many fantastical ideas and dreams during this transit. The entire day will feel as though it's been tailor-made for loving communication.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This day works on so many levels for you, Capricorn. And when things 'work' in your world, nothing pleases you more. Just the idea that this day doesn't have you down as the 'go to' person for troubles is amazing on its own, but that you'll be benefitting from it in your love life makes everything seem all the sweeter.

And today brings sweetness, in the form of affection, kind words, and the secure knowledge that your partner loves you to pieces. Nothing more, nothing less.

It's just a day of kindness and easygoing attitudes. No one wants your blood today, and no one is here to demand things from you that you have no intention of giving up. This is a day for snuggling and loving life, and if you let yourself fall into this, you'll end up feeling incredibly lucky. Let yourself have this one, Capricorn. Go there.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.