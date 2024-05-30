3 Zodiac Signs Likely To Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships The Week Of June 3 - 9, 2024

During June 3 - 9, 2024, three zodiac signs are going to come clean with the way they feel about their romantic partners, and it's not good. While we don't want to make it seem like a terrible thing, we know one thing for sure: if it's to get better, then it's going to have to end.

We have the Moon conjunct Mercury to help us make sense of it all and a New Moon in Gemini to help us make up our minds this week: Will we stay or will we go? With Venus squaring Saturn on the same day as the Moon is opposite Pluto, we can trust that ending the relationship is probably the better idea.

There's a lot of transformational Pluto energy revving up in the cosmos, and it's affecting our Venus vibe, so for these three zodiac signs, it may be time to admit that we need to leave the relationships we're in. Moon square Pluto starts the engines up, and as it trines with Pluto later on in the week, the idea of breaking up starts to formulate in our minds as a positive thought. While no one is jumping up and down for joy over the prospect, we really don't want to be unhappy. We want to feel good again, and we may just find that in release of what is no longer serving us.

Three zodiac signs who are likely to fall out of love and end relationships the week of June 3 to 9, 2024:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

SHOTPRIME, Artulina | Canva Pro

OK, well, that's about that. What's about what, Taurus? Well, for starters, you just got the sign you needed in order to know whether or not you should end the relationship 'for real' with the person with whom you've only been considering this idea. Yes, they really did fall right into that trap, and though you never set one, they managed to do all the right things to show you that they need to be part of your past.

This week, June 3 - 9, brings you enough Pluto energy to let you know that this cannot go on any further. While this may put you in a financial bind, you'll soon start to know that it just isn't worth stressing yourself out over. Yes, it's going to hurt the pocket, but is sparing yourself this pocket pain worth staying in a relationship with someone who drains your emotions? Nope.

It's enough. You know it, and they know it. They also know they've taken too much; they've crossed the line. There's sharing and loving, and then there's sitting around while someone else does all the heavy lifting. At the same time, you may be 'strong as a bull,' but you aren't here to float someone else through life. You've had it, Taurus. You are ready to let go of this person, as they've taken more than you can give.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

SHOTPRIME, Artulina | Canva Pro

What you really don't want to have to admit to yourself is that you are much more serious about your career than you are about love and romance right now. While this may change at some point, you've come to understand that you aren't able to be as present as you might want to be if you were more interested in the person you are with. You recognize them as fantastic; it's you who is doubtful.

You and the person you're in a relationship with will discuss this in earnest this week. You are very open about what you want, and you don't think you can be the partner this person wants. In fact, you know you can't as they want a partner. Right now, you feel much more drawn to your profession and your achievements. You are driven by success and not by romantic gain.

You'd love to tell this person that maybe someday you'll be relationship material, but you don't want them hanging on to false hope. Your partner has been good to you, and you want to do the right thing by them. You aren't here to hurt them, but you know that you can no longer maintain a relationship with them. So, during the week of June 3 - 9, 2024, you follow your heart, Scorpio. It's OK, you're doing the right thing.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

SHOTPRIME, Artulina | Canva Pro

What you find out this week is what will change your mind, irrevocably, when it comes to how you relate to the person you've been in a romantic relationship with. You want certain things, and this person is absolutely opposed to those things. What this creates is an atmosphere of 'irreconcilable differences.' You both agree to disagree, and so on and so on.

That New Moon energy falls in Gemini, and it's the decisive stroke that is most influenced here during this time. You will be the one to do the talking, as Gemini rules communication, and as an Aquarius, you need to be understood. Only you can explain how you feel. While you didn't anticipate this rift to occur, it's here now, and you will deal with it accordingly.

You are also aware that, on some deep level, you've wanted your freedom back. Being in a relationship has its wonderful benefits, and you love the companionship, but you are also someone who treasures your time alone and your independence. Breaking it off at the top of the summer feels merciful and gives you both a new chance at love or whatever it is you both really want. All the best to you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.