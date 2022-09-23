What It Means To Have Your North Node In Gemini

The Lunar Nodes, also called the Nodes of Destiny can provide a glimpse into your direction in life and what motivates you to reach your goals.

The North and South Nodes are linked and sit directly across from each other in the birth chart. Understanding both placements can give you insight into how to understand yourself better.

The North Node tells you what you need to do to evolve into a more confident version of yourself. The zodiac sign your North Node is in will paint a picture of what drives and inspires us. Looking at the House it inhabits also shows how the energy will be channeled.

Meanwhile, the South Node represents and also tells a story of your past lives depending on the sign and how those experiences tie into the lessons we need to learn in this life.

Finally, the aspects it makes to other planets can weave a story that can tell a lot about our current mission in life.

Those with the North Node in Gemini are here in this life to master connection with others, a far cry from the introverted past indicated by the South Node in Sagittarius.

Gemini North Node / Sagittarius South Node dates

Dec 14, 1945 – Aug 2, 1947

Aug 26, 1964 – Feb 19, 1966

Mar 17, 1983 – Sep 11, 1984

Oct 14, 2001 – Apr 14, 2003

May 6, 2020 – January 18, 2022

Gemini North Node traits

Curious

Gemini North Node natives are naturally curious and love to explore in their way.

A drawback is that they prefer to focus more on interpreting information their way instead of researching. The South Node's teacher quality can help them become more honest and meticulous when presenting the information.

Social

Because they excel at communicating, they tend to make solid connections with many people. If the native abandons their introverted nature and focuses on nurturing their North Node, they can see how much more comfortable they will feel in the spotlight.

Childish

If they do not get their way, the native will appear as childish and self-serving. They can be very stubborn when changing their mind. Their South Node is more patient and tapping into this skill will stop them from becoming explosive when they don't get their way.

Observant

North Node in Gemini can be very observant when dealing with people. Developing their social skills by paying more attention to others and tapping into their South Node's teaching skills will allow them to form even stronger bonds.

Elusive

Sometimes, if the native is frustrated with others or a situation, they will prefer to leave and not explain why. The South Node's willingness to communicate and discuss with people will allow them to share when they are frustrated and are trying to set boundaries.

Sagittarius South Node traits

Communicative

With this placement, the native will know how to reach the masses through their speech and communication. Tapping into the North Node's social nature allows them to be more confident when speaking to people. Sagittarius South Node is a natural communicator. Their articulateness will make them memorable.

Confident

Those with this placement are extremely confident and understand how to have faith in their work or ideas.

A drawback can be that their pride will make others feel inferior, especially when they have too much ego. Once they can understand the power of humility, it will allow them to reach new heights and inner growth.

Intellectual

Sagittarius is the sign of the archer who wants to learn and expound. They need to connect to their North Node's ability to socialize with others to tap into this South Node quality. Developing excellent social skills will help them in the education field if they are interested. The South Node in Sagittarius can inspire people easily, making them great professors and educators.

Adventurous

Paving their way, educating others, and making changes in the world will make the archer feel more inclined to be an adventurer. Their South Node desires to connect with other countries and places that are unexplored. The North Node's curious side will push them to tap into their inner explorer.

Judgmental

It is important for the South Node not to judge others, especially if they do not agree with their ideology. Tapping into their North Node's curious and observant abilities will allow them to teach and educate with facts and patience.

Balancing Gemini North Node and Sagittarius South Node

With North Node in Gemini, the native should focus on being more careful with how they communicate.

They also tend to be explosive, so learning not to let emotions or passions get to them will be beneficial. The North Node in Gemini must learn how to express themselves coherently based on logical and factual information instead of relying purely on instinct. When they understand why they should learn to see both sides of an argument it can improve their connections with others.

The North Node needs to break away from the judgmental and egocentric nature of its South Node. They must learn to work better with others while developing observation skills.

The North Node in Gemini native can break free from their South Node's self-centered nature through developing their wisdom and helping others. As they learn their lesson in the present, they can develop social and diplomatic skills that can earn them great respect in the future.

Evolving and learning about compassion will be essential for their growth.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.