3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Success Between September 9 - 15, 2024

With retrograde season in full swing and eclipse season just ahead, if things have felt a bit chaotic as of late, know that you're not alone. Though we're not out of the woods yet, the three luckiest zodiac signs the week of September 9-15, 2024 will get a sneak preview of the abundance and transformation to come.

Mercury will re-enter Virgo on Monday, September 9, now that it has finished its retrograde journey and is stationed direct. This means that events and opportunities from July 25 – August 14 will now resurface, except you will have greater knowledge and confidence in the choices you make. The lessons are over, and now it is time to take action. While the wait may have been excruciating, you have made it through, and now can finally understand why everything had to happen the way it did.

This acceptance and hope will intensify as the First Quarter Moon occurs in Sagittarius on Wednesday, September 11, which marks a point of a new beginning and signifies that it’s time to invest more energy into your intentions.

Through all of this, you have a sense that the universe is working in your favor, especially as Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Saturday, September 14, reminding you that luck is always there — sometimes you just need to be patient enough to see it.

The luckiest zodiac signs the week of September 9 - 15, 2024

1. Aries

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday, September 11, signifies that an abundant new path is beginning that will take you deeper into your journey and will likely take you far out of any comfort zone or rut you’ve been in. You have been working to free yourself from some past themes you needed to go through, which may have been overwhelming. But part of this process is realizing when it is time to start looking toward the future, make new plans, and let yourself start believing in your dreams coming true.

Let this new wave of optimism wash over you and your life, dear Aries. It has been a long journey to reach this point, but now that you have, it's time to celebrate how far you’ve come and start seeing everything in a more positive light.

Part of this journey is becoming aware that you may have to break some previous behavior patterns in order to take advantage of the abundance and new beginnings that await you. This means letting yourself take action, even if it feels like more of a risk. While it’s normal to be more cautious after all you’ve been through, you have to tune into your warrior spirit and realize that you are capable of achieving the life of your dreams.

This would be an incredible time to field new potential offers, travel, or even take a spiritual retreat. Everything you do is surrounded by luck, but you do need to make sure you allow yourself to finally start moving forward.

2. Capricorn

Mercury first entered Virgo on July 25 before stationing retrograde on August 4. Between July 25 and August 14, Mercury moved through Virgo, activating new potential paths in life, helping you understand what you should focus on next and how you can manifest greater luck and fulfillment in your life. As Mercury reenters Virgo on Monday, September 9, expect that great offer to return.

Perhaps certain plans just needed time to come together. You may have even been trying to wrap your head around life turning out even better than you envisioned. Regardless of your thought process during Mercury retrograde in August, you are now ready to say yes to the universe and call in all you have ever desired.

Hold space for new offers and for life to seem like it changes overnight, dear Capricorn. You have been in an incredible phase of your life where not only is there growth within your career, but you also feel like you are creating more of that home you’ve always craved. As so many of your aspirations have been coming true, it’s important to still hold space for even more.

While you tend to naturally succeed at accomplishing your goals, oftentimes the universe has even greater plans in store for you. You may have recently gotten your hopes up about a new opportunity that at one point seemed too farfetched to even hope for. While it’s required you to practice patience, it’s all about to come to fruition.

3. Libra

Venus, the planet of love and wealth, has recently moved into Libra, helping you validate your inner self, radiate positive energy, and have greater confidence in your ideas. When Venus in Libra aligns with Jupiter in Gemini on Saturday, September 14, you are given a magical moment to start making progress on your dreams. This opportunity may involve a combination of work and travel.

You are being shown a new way of looking at life and what is possible once you do. But you can’t let certain matters deter you from pursuing new opportunities. It seems that you know you stand on the precipice of transforming your life, except you also are afraid of losing certain aspects that you have grown comfortable with, including a relationship. Realize that if at any time you have to choose between your dreams and what feels comfortable, there really is only one choice.

Allow this energy to push you in an exciting new direction so that you can also start feeling better about yourself. Instead of worrying about others or what potentially may be removed from your life during this time, start getting excited about following through on a project that brings greater meaning to your life. You have everything to gain if only you choose to take a chance on yourself.

