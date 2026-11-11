Your Love Horoscope Is Here For Thursday, November 12: Expect Some Tension Today

Get ready, because the North Node in Aquarius opposes Jupiter in Leo during the love horoscope on November 12, creating a whole lot of tension.

The North Node is trying to guide you to where you are meant to be, but Jupiter is tempting you with promises of freedom and excitement. Which way will you go? Say the hard things and take the chance. It's all part of a new beginning. While it won't be easy on Thursday, you can’t grow if everything feels comfortable.

Aries

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You can’t ignore this tension, Aries. So don't even try. On Thursday, you're starting to feel a pull between your desire for new connections and your romantic or family life. Why is that?

Well, it could be because of challenges in your current relationship. Maybe you're outgrowing your partner or struggling to find time to spend together. Instead of ignoring the problem, the universe asks you to shift your perspective and move toward your fate. That might mean it’s time to open yourself up to new connections.

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Taurus

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There are only so many hours in the day, Taurus. You know that, but on Thursday, it feels like you're once again back in the same position, struggling to manage your time. It’s as if your professional life is constantly at odds with your romantic one. Annoying, I know.

But this time it's different. The tension you feel on November 12 isn’t like what’s happened in the past. That's because you can actually make positive changes now. Embrace a nontraditional solution that can give you the best of everything. Find a balance that works.

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Gemini

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Speak up, Gemini. On Thursday, be honest about what you’re hoping for. You've been working on improving your communication. It's time to show the world (and your partner) how far you've come.

You can have everything you want, even that new beginning, but you need to ask for it. You know what they say: Closed mouths don't get fed. So, speak up. There’s no such thing as communicating too much. In fact, that’s exactly how you get things to work in your favor.

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Cancer

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You don’t need to sacrifice anything, Cancer. It might feel like you need to give up your own stability to have the partnership you want. But that just isn’t the case.

While you're meant to put energy into your relationship on Thursday, you don't have to risk your own well-being to do so. In fact, you really shouldn't, and the right connection won't ask you to. So make sure your fears about this aren't keeping you from romantic growth.

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Leo

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Don’t be afraid to grow, Leo. I know you like what you have now, but what if something better is out there? You must be willing to quiet your ego on Thursday, or you might miss out on an important opportunity in your romantic life.

Jupiter in your zodiac sign is a wonderful confidence booster, but it can also make you point fingers and feel like everyone else is the problem. The truth is, there's always enough accountability to go around. See what’s yours to carry so you can keep growing toward the love that’s meant for you.

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Virgo

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Your intuition is there for a reason, Virgo. Listen to it! You’ve been ignoring your inner self for way too long, and you've encountered challenge after challenge because of it. Instead of listening to your intuition, it's like you’ve been trying to prove it wrong.

The tension that pops up on Thursday is another invitation to finally listen. This time, it will help you realize what exactly needs to change in your life. Are you gonna listen?

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Libra

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Think for yourself, Libra. You can't let other people influence your decisions. You deserve a relationship that actually shows up in the ways you’ve always needed. You're not looking for excitement now, but the quiet stability of a love that’s meant to last.

But there are people in your life who prefer you single. Whether they have good intentions or are acting out of jealousy, you need to pay attention. Remember, you are meant to make your own decisions, especially when it comes to love.

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Scorpio

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You don’t have to choose between chasing your dreams and having the love your soul craves, Scorpio. You can have both, but you have to believe it’s possible.

Take time on Thursday to reflect on what your dream life actually looks like, and start having faith in yourself. This will help you overcome the inner demons that are keeping you from your fate.

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Sagittarius

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Don’t be afraid to share your feelings, Sagittarius. While Jupiter is tempting you with promises of adventure and new beginnings, the North Node is improving how you communicate with others. Well, that changes things.

Romantically, this means that before you can have that new beginning, you must be able to share your feelings. Uh oh. I know you don't love getting vulnerable, and you may have to overcome your fear of rejection. But I promise, this is a chance worth taking.

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Capricorn

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You aren’t meant to walk this life alone, Capricorn. You have a more solitary approach to life, and that's totally fine. But you also deserve a healthy, supportive partnership, and it's time you believed it.

On Thursday, make an effort to be more open to love. You don't need to do everything on your own all the time. I know it's scary, but try to let yourself rely on another. Who knows? You might like it more than you think.

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Aquarius

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You need to choose yourself, Aquarius. A healthy relationship will never ask you to abandon yourself or what you want most. Even so, it sure does feel like it sometimes.

When you start to experience challenges in a relationship, it can be confusing. It doesn’t match up with who that person was when you first met. Instead of seeing this as a challenge to get the relationship back to where it was, see it for what it is: an opportunity to choose yourself.

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Pisces

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Don’t be afraid of change, Pisces. If you want to feel like you're working with the universe, you need to embrace change. This could have to do with a romantic relationship or a routine that's keeping you stuck.

In this case, you need to start letting go of control. You've been trying to keep everything the same, but that isn't working, and it's only keeping you disconnected from the divine. Remember, nothing that's meant for you will ever make you walk away from your spiritual connection.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.