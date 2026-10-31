Your Love Horoscope For Sunday, November 1: The Last Quarter Moon Rises In Leo

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for November 1, 2026. The last quarter moon rises in Leo on Sunday, forcing your hand or that of your partner.

This lunation makes it impossible to keep up appearances or smile when all you want to do is scream. So, you have to decide whether to keep working on your relationship or part ways. Don’t stay if all you want to do is leave, and don’t leave if you can still see a reason to be together. But you do need to be honest with yourself. It's time to put it all on the table instead of trying to keep the peace.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 1, 2026:

Aries

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You have a choice to make on Sunday, Aries. But this decision doesn't close doors. It opens them.

You may be hesitant to walk away from a relationship out of fear of being alone or regretting it later. But that's not a good enough reason to stay and keep accepting less than you deserve. Honor your needs on November 1 and make the choice that's best for you.

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Taurus

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Some things are worth fighting for, Taurus. The last quarter moon in Leo shines a light on your home life and family. That being said, you must be careful with what you choose.

Sunday's energy can make you think that staying together at any cost is the right choice. But it may not be. Honoring your truth and what is most important to you is how you create a life of integrity and love.

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Gemini

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Ask for what you need, Gemini. You've been more focused on taking action than having long, drawn-out conversations. This has affected how you show up for love, and also how your partner shows up for you.

The truth is that acting doesn’t always end up with your needs being met. Talking is important, too. On Sunday, be honest and ask for what you need and want in your relationship. That's the only way to get the clarity you're after.

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Cancer

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It never has mattered how your life looks to others, Cancer. But you needed to learn that for yourself. Try to let go of the idea that you are letting others down by choosing yourself.

While the people around you may have opinions, your own feelings are way more important. Sunday's energy reminds you of that. Honor yourself so you can make the decisions that are right for you.

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Leo

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On November 1, you face a choice that only you can make, Leo. And truthfully, there is no wrong or right decision. There is only the one you feel called to.

The last quarter moon in your sign is forcing your hand, but at the start of next year, you will move through a Mars and Jupiter retrograde in Leo, which will bring second chances your way. So don't worry too hard on Sunday. The choice you make now likely won’t be permanent, but you still need to make it for yourself so you can experience all you’re meant to.

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Virgo

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Life shouldn’t be built on regrets and wishes, Virgo. You can either sit around wondering about every situation and relationship in your life, or you can actually get up and do something about it.

You may feel reluctant to honor your intuition and the truth of your feelings, but this isn’t a situation you can prolong. Leave the regrets in the past and realize the power you have over your future in this moment. Love is here. Will you seize it?

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Libra

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Choose people who are good for you, Libra. And make sure their actions match their words. Whether this is your longtime lover or your best friend, you have to start choosing people who treat you well.

You’re allowed to have needs and boundaries. However, they don't do much good if you don't honor them. As the last quarter moon rises on Sunday, you've finally had it with the people in your life who are only there for how you benefit them.

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Scorpio

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Let your dreams evolve, Scorpio. The last quarter moon rises in Leo on Sunday, changing your dreams and aspirations. This will help you choose a romantic partner who is more on your level, but it also helps you keep growing toward what is meant for you.

Forget about doing what will bring you the most accolades or external validation. Instead, choose what resonates with your soul. In love and in life, you deserve to find purpose within it all.

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Sagittarius

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A new path is opening on Sunday, Sagittarius. But before that does, another one must end. Endings are not your favorite thing, but you can’t see this as a finality. Think of it more like a dramatic pause.

What you set aside now, you can pick up again later, but in a new way. For now, focus on love and what matters most to you. With the right person by your side, there's truly nothing you can't do.

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Capricorn

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Let your walls down, Capricorn. The truth is that you can't always blame all your romantic troubles on the person you're with. You have to see how you've contributed to the situation.

Your walls have kept people at bay. They have you blaming your partner for not knowing how you feel when you haven’t actually told them. On Sunday, choosing to be vulnerable is the best thing you can do for yourself.

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Aquarius

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Be authentic in all you do, Aquarius. On Sunday, the last quarter moon in Leo brings your attention to a decision you need to make in your romantic life.

Before you do, reflect on what it means to be your most authentic self. What would you do if you finally gave yourself permission? This is where your heart truly is, and what it means to embrace your most authentic self.

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Pisces

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Keep it all simple, Pisces. The life and relationship that you’re dreaming of aren’t complicated. They're not found in the glitz or glamour, but in the quiet moments of two souls speaking a language only they can understand.

This is what you actually want, but you may have to make some changes to your life to receive it. Just don’t underestimate your intuition when it comes to choosing what is meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.