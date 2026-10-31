5 Zodiac Signs Have Such Good Horoscopes This Sunday

Thanks to the Moon is changing signs on November 1, five zodiac signs are having such good horoscopes this Sunday. When the Moon moves from Cancer into Leo, it meets up with lucky Jupiter.

Even though we are knee-deep in retrograde season, things are actually looking up for these astrological signs. Saturn is weak in Aries right now, which is a great thing. You're not feeling pushed to do things you don't feel ready for. Neptune is reflective in Aries, giving you a chance to reconnect with yourself.

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1. Gemini

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Gemini, you're never short on words. Sometimes that works against you in your relationships. However, with retrograde season in high gear, what you communicate can turn a relationship around. You have a strong opinion on November 1. However, you find the perfect phrasing to make it soft and easy for the other person to accept.

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It takes a lot of courage to speak in this way, but they only see your naturally optimistic side. You smooth things over and fix a misunderstanding. Your conversation is good because it gives you both a chance to explore things you haven't considered. What ends up being a step back in the universe becomes a step forward for you.

2. Virgo

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This weekend is good because you're not worrying about past problems. You rarely like to give up an opportunity to address a problem directly. On Sunday, you are very deliberate about a situation you know needs solving. You brush away all distractions with some help from Saturn.

Neptune gives you just enough courage to reconsider how you approach the situation. Thankfully, Jupiter is providing you a chance to see what you missed in the past. A problem isn't as hard to solve as you thought, Virgo, and you can begin the month with a clear mind.

3. Libra

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Every once in a while, you overestimate how much people actually value your help, Libra. Retrograde Venus in your sign makes you rethink your entire approach to those around you. You want to help them, but when you ask yourself whether or not you are doing things for the right reason, sometimes the answer is no.

You decide to focus on developing yourself and let other people solve their own problems on Sunday. Saturn retrograde in Aries reminds you to let others find their path. It doesn't matter whose timeline they're on, but it doesn't have to be yours. That belief resolves a lot of the internal conflict you've been feeling. Woo!

4. Scorpio

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It's hard to make career decisions when everything in the world feels a little iffy. However, you feel like you have no other choice but to review your entire future because the end of the year is coming. With the Sun in your sign and this being your birthday season, everything feels deeply personal to you on November 1.

Venus in Libra makes you extra optimistic about letting go of certain things that you thought you needed. Meanwhile, Saturn retrograde gives you a chance to reflect in a way that is constructive. You're ready to redefine your professional life. You may not know where you want to go just yet, but mapping things out this weekend just makes sense.

5. Capricorn

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It looks like finances are about to improve for you, Capricorn. For you, many things come down to money. Jupiter has been nudging you to go over expenses that you have agreed to, but realize you may regret later on.

With this being at the start of a new month, new conversations open up. You have an opportunity to renegotiate a few terms on Sunday. Someone will be open to the discussion, even if they weren't before. Certain habits and expenses that felt out of control finally become more manageable on November 1.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.