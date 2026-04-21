Your Daily Love Horoscope Is Here For Wednesday, April 22: Moon Squares Mercury Exposes The Full Truth

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope is here for April 22, 2026. The Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Aries on Wednesday, reminding you that honesty is refreshing.

Honesty doesn’t mean saying what is wanted or comfortable, but breaking through that barrier and speaking the full truth. Once you do, you become an unstoppable force. While this is a day for speaking your mind, you may not be doing it perfectly, so give yourself grace. There is value in truth, no matter how it's delivered. After all, honesty is the best foundation for a love that never ends.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 22, 2026:

Aries

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Be honest, Aries. With Mercury in your zodiac sign, you are speaking your mind on Wednesday, whether you plan to or not. This energy has to do with the person that you are dating or living with.

However, if you’re single, then it still affects your closest relationships. Be mindful of how you approach a conversation, and know that finally being honest is the most important thing.

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Taurus

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Try to let go of thinking that everything you say has to make sense, Taurus. With the energies of the Aries Stellium affecting your inner self and intuition, you’ve become aware of how your internal narrative shapes your life.

April 22 gives you a chance to share your feelings and process with that special person in your life. But you can’t try to make sense of it. Just be honest, even if you’re unsure of what it all means.

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Gemini

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You are allowed to set boundaries, Gemini. You’ve been feeling unvalued in your relationships recently. Whether that’s because something has actually changed or you’ve suddenly become aware of what you need, it is important to talk about it.

While this may start off as you suddenly being unable to keep anything inside, be sure that you make this conversation constructive. Boundaries are key in this situation so that you don’t end up feeling depleted and resentful.

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Cancer

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Stand up for what you want, Cancer. You are on track to change your life in incredible ways and manifest all of your dreams. The energy of the Moon and Mercury on Wednesday invites you to stand up for what you want.

This means not shying away from a confrontation with your partner or someone else. You know you deserve a full and enriching life, and now, you won't let anyone tell you otherwise.

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Leo

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Think before you speak, Leo. With so much Aries energy present, you feel a rush to move ahead into something new. However, no matter how much you’d like to just snap your fingers and have your new life, there is a process you must go through.

With the Moon in Cancer on April 22, you’re going to be in your feelings and not completely rational. While you should feel empowered to speak the truth, pause before saying anything that isn’t actually helpful.

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Virgo

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You have to make your own decisions, Virgo. You prefer to be in control of situations, but you are also quite susceptible to the opinions and influences of others, specifically family and friends.

While it’s good to have those who love you around, you must make sure that you’re not letting others dictate your truth. Don’t be afraid to say no if someone starts to offer their opinion to you on Wednesday.

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Libra

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While matters in your romantic life are intense at this time, know that they are preparing you for a higher purpose. If you're having major realizations about your life path or patterns, trust that there is a reason for everything you are going through.

Give yourself some time on Wednesday to reflect on the meaning of what has been going on. This allows you to move forward in the best ways possible.

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Scorpio

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Focus on what is ahead of you, Scorpio. You can only go over matters of the past so much. On April 22, instead of focusing on what’s behind you, start focusing on what you want for yourself.

Listen to your intuition and don’t be afraid to start making plans and having conversations that allow you to move forward.

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Sagittarius

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Be willing to work through it, Sagittarius. The Cancer Moon squares Mercury in Aries on Wednesday, bringing up themes of transformation and commitment.

You must be sure that you are being honest about your own feelings and anything that has happened recently. No one is expected to be perfect, but you need to take accountability for your actions if you want to keep building this relationship.

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Capricorn

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Lean into your feelings, Capricorn. You’ve been focused on themes within your home and relationship. Now, you must create the space to honor your feelings.

Use Wednesday's energy to process feelings you haven’t, and to create space for a meaningful conversation with that special person in your life.

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Aquarius

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The truth is essential, Aquarius. You can’t truly grow into your best self without honoring your truth and that of any situation. April 22 brings some uncomfortable or awkward conversations. The purpose is to improve what has been going on.

In your romantic life, it comes down to honoring what is and being honest about your needs. This lets you start to plan how to move forward together in a healthier way.

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Pisces

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Your great love will show up for you in the ways you deserve, but you also have to advocate for yourself, Pisces. This helps you see that with the right person, your words are valued and listened to.

You don’t have to explain yourself multiple times. Simply saying what you deserve and receiving it leads to a new kind of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.