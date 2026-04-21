3 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era Starting On April 22, 2026

Starting on April 22, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era. Saturn is direct, and we're looking at how we can incorporate stability into our lives and keep it there.

Saturn's energy is both fierce and positive. For three zodiac signs, this is the start of a new and productive era, in which we get to create lasting fortune.

We're not listening to anything or anyone who tries to deter us from our paths to success. We know who we are and what we're capable of, and we're going after it. This is when the real fortune begins!

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1. Aries

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You make the most out of this day, Aries, but that's not all. You're able to create something lasting. It's real and not just a fleeting memory for the future.

During Saturn direct, you put all the pieces together in your mind and get to work creatively. You have the necessary structure and the will to deliver, and this transit pushes you along the way.

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You're entering a very work-oriented phase in your life, and that's a good thing. You're able to create something really special and make money while doing it. On Wednesday, you're directing yourself towards very fortunate results. Nicely done!

2. Virgo

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Part of your achievement at this time is the way you're able to pull yourself together to solve a long-standing problem. This question has been on your mind for a while now, and on Wednesday, the pieces finally come together.

Saturn's energy helps you get to the bottom of the problem. The beauty of it all is that once you get to the heart of the issue, it's as good as over with. You get to be free from here on out. This problem is not going to resurface.

This is your biggest fortune, Virgo, and it shows up as liberation. You are no longer tied to an issue that only slowed you down and pulled you away from your life. This is a huge development. You are winning this round. Fortune is yours!

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3. Sagittarius

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Every now and then, you decide that you need to take on a leadership role. You're tired of sitting on the sidelines or following someone else's directions. You see very clearly where things could be better and how you, personally, would be the right person to get the job done, and help others along the way.

On this day, during Saturn direct, you see that all it really takes for you to reach that new era of good fortune is to show up and do what is needed. Then you get to stand back and watch it all fall into place.

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So, you're not looking at a long-term job here, Sagittarius. You're looking at what you can bring to the table right now, to ensure health and happiness for yourself and others. Then you can rest, relax, and enjoy your good fortune, knowing you did the right thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.