Whether you’ve been dating someone new or have been in a relationship for a while, you’ve needed time to sort through how you feel. This clarity finally arrives on November 26, 2026, when Venus in Libra and Jupiter in Leo align.

These planets first connected in August, bringing a bold emotional bond that feels good and connects two souls. They met again at the start of this month, but this time, Venus was in retrograde. You were guided to reflect on past patterns and situations in your current relationship. It was a time to learn more about how you feel and why.

Advertisement

All of this has been leading to this very moment, when Venus and Jupiter align again on Thursday. The clarity you’ve been searching for is finally here, and with it, the ability to trust your heart with confidence. Now you're ready to take the next step in your love life. Incredible things are just around the corner.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, November 26, 2026:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Keep growing, Aries. November 26 is a big day for you in your romantic life. It holds the potential for incredible growth. But you need to trust your feelings.

A relationship doesn’t last simply because you want it to, but because you both keep growing together. On Thursday, honor the past by committing to the future you truly want. Don't be afraid to share how deep your feelings truly run.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Start thinking about improvements you can make, Taurus. Lately, you've had a lot of opportunities to change your life, including your love life. But just because the offer was on the table doesn’t mean you took it.

That's what you need to do on Thursday. Trust that you know what's best for yourself. Be willing to change your life and let more joy in. But remember: just because you're getting a second chance doesn't mean there will be a third or fourth. Don't miss this moment!

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Close your eyes, Gemini. Think back to what was beginning in August, particularly in your romantic life. This path hasn’t been easy, and you've had a lot of questions. On Thursday, you're finally getting some answers.

Make time for a conversation with the person you love, or who you’ve been trying to figure out things with. You might have been avoiding this talk, but you can't move forward without it. Afterward, you'll know what direction to take.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Focus on what really matters, Cancer. You’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what brings value to your life. This may have involved a relationship, but it was also about returning to a part of yourself you lost sight of.

On Thursday, you need to acknowledge the parts of your life that are nonnegotiable. What are you unwilling to give up? Once you have your answer, you can move forward, knowing that wherever this path leads, it will fulfill your heart's desires.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can work through anything, Leo. While Venus was retrograde in October and early November, communication was not your strong suit.

You were learning how to share what you normally keep inside, but it may have led to some disagreements and hurt feelings. You can work through all of that on Thursday, but you need to handle the situation with care. Open up and give your partner the space to do the same.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve someone to show up for you, Virgo. You're always willing to be someone's support system, but you don't always expect the same. You should.

On Thursday, make sure you honor what you truly need, which is someone who shows up for you. Without you asking. Without you pleading. Without you changing who you are. You shouldn't have to beg for love or care. Knowing what you deserve is essential to receiving it.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Since August, your personal life has been pretty rocky, Libra. Yes, this includes your love life, but also your friendships and family.

This time wasn't easy, but it taught you a valuable lesson: You can have close relationships without sacrificing yourself. You can have your dreams and needs, and also the love you’ve always wanted. You just had to learn this for yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are allowed to have wants, and you’re also allowed to put them over romantic pursuits. This doesn’t mean you need to be single forever, Scorpio. But a healthy relationship understands the chapters when you need to invest more in yourself than another person.

On Thursday, you're meant to return to something important to you. This could be a dream you gave up on or an exciting career opportunity. Just remember, when you choose yourself, you show others how to choose you too.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The person you choose to be with makes all the difference, Sagittarius. Jupiter in Leo is bringing luck and abundance to your life, while Venus in Libra reminds you that who you have beside you matters most.

On Thursday, be sure that you’re with the person who helps you follow your dreams. If they try to hold you back, they're not meant for you. The person who loves you will want to see you soar.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A changing dynamic isn’t always a bad thing, Capricorn. Relationships get better when you share a sense of purpose and destiny. That's why you often find yourself attracted to people you share some sort of work with.

Well, good news. This kind of connection is heading your way on Thursday. Whether it takes the form of a new love interest or you and your partner starting something meaningful together, it's gonna be good. Just make sure you stay open to change.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

A new beginning is finally taking off, Aquarius. You may have had someone coming in and out of your life since August. This could be someone you were seeing casually or a relationship you started to have doubts about.

Regardless of the difficult moments, you are finally in a space to seize a new beginning on Thursday. Everything is setting you up for the abundant and beautiful love you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Everything is connected, Pisces. Don’t underestimate what happens on Thursday. Even if it doesn't feel monumental, it's leading to some big changes in your romantic life.

Take time to reflect on the kind of relationship you truly crave. Then, let yourself take a new approach. A new love will find you in the coming months, but you need to create the space in your life for it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.