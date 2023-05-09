Heartache Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Moon In Aquarius On May 10

On Thursday, May 10, 2023, heartache ends for three zodiac signs thanks to the Moon in Aquarius. As they say in the song, 'Age of Aquarius,' there will be 'harmony and understanding,' and we are ready to heal ourselves. We want the pain we've experienced to end.

Three zodiac signs in astrology realize we no longer have to carry around the weight of heartache. Today it will stop. If ever there were an energy to expedite the healing process, it's Aquarius. While this zodiac sign is associated with uniqueness, individuality, and rebellion, it's those qualities we need to get past what holds us down, like ... heartache, for example.

On May 10, once the Moon enters Aquarius, three zodiac signs have a moment of clarity. Something dark, brooding, and wholly unnecessary leaves our system, and the affair with heartache ends.

Lives start anew. Yes, it happens, and yes, it's happening today for Virgo, Scorpio and Aquarius.

Heartache comes to an end for three zodiac signs on May 10, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

During the Aquarius Moon, you will find that you no longer have room in your mind or heart for carrying around the unnecessary burden of someone else's memory. This person caused you grief, and you have resented them for what feels like a lifetime ... but who suffers this pain, Virgo? Only you, and you have long ago concluded that the person who gave you so much heartache is also someone who more than likely hasn't thought twice about you or what they've done to you.

Their lack of conscience has spared them a life of heartache, whereas you somehow chose to hold on to it as if it were a thing of value. If you are a poet or an artist of some kind, you've probably milked all you can out of this heartache. However, you will recognize it is finally over during the Aquarius Moon.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don't like showing the world that you are vulnerable, mainly because you are incredibly vulnerable and terrified that someone will take advantage of your good heart and open nature. You have mastered the art of deflection; you know how to make people think you are strong when you are suffering, and in this case, on May 10, you are suffering the dregs of an old heartache. A heartache that you haven't been able to bear parting with, as if it's keeping you alive, somehow.

During the transit of the Aquarius Moon, you will start to feel as if there's more to life than just harboring these dark thoughts and that, perhaps, this is your big break. You will ask yourself if letting go of the past is really worth your while, and on this day, you will find that the answer is a resounding YES. Let it go, Scorpio. Free yourself.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You know that you can hold on to something for too long, and you've seen how that kind of clingy behavior has kept you back for more time than you'd ever like to admit. You have been heartbroken in the past, but so much time has passed since then, and even you are starting to wonder what it's all worth.

You'll relate to your zodiac sign's drive toward clarity and healing during the Aquarius Moon. You'll want to be free from this nagging heartache, as it has started to feel insincere to you as if you are keeping it alive simply to have something to do, something to feel sorry for yourself. You recognize that that's a terrible way to live your life, and on this day, May 10, you will free yourself from the worthless heartache you've been carrying around for a very long time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.