Are you ready to breathe a sigh of relief? Well, November 20 is the day you've been waiting for. Thanks to the energy of Angel Number Day 11/20, brighter days have finally arrived.

Master Number 11 serves as a wake-up call from the universe. On day 20, you're awakening to a new sense of security and stability. The best part? Whatever set this transformation into motion is destined to last for these five zodiac signs.

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1. Virgo

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Simply put, Virgo, you didn't just ask for this. You attracted this. You are not the type to make a wish and then sit and wait for it to come true. With the energy of Angel Number Day 11/20, you are channeling Drake's lyric as "the type to say a prayer, then go get what I just prayed for." On November 20, your go-getter spirit is reignited.

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You trust the universe to do its thing, but you also love to assist in any way you can, and the universe loves to see it too. Though roadblocks have been removed from your career path, please remember that this day is just as beneficial to your personal life as it is to your professional life. In other words, don't forget to have some fun today, or like Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs, at least whistle while you work.

2. Scorpio

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Let's get one thing clear. There is not one reward headed your way today that you did not earn. You worked hard for this, Scorpio. You always advocated for this. The way you devoted yourself to this showed real heart and how much you loved it.

No matter the ups and downs, you knew this was part of your destiny. On November 20, you are proven right. Angel Number Day 11/20 works out in your favor. Haters may hate, but no one can deny that everything you've done led to this exact moment. The life you've been working toward starts today.

3. Gemini

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Let's just rip the band-aid off, Gemini. You've been feeling paused. Stalled. Delayed. Stopped. Angel Number Day 11/20 doesn't just explain why, but shows you how to move forward. On Friday, answers are clear. The universe was not playing a cruel joke on you.

There were things you couldn't see. Not so you could trip and fall. It was so you wouldn't object to where your intuition was leading you. On November 20, when the blindfold comes off and you see where you've been divinely guided, you're relieved, not disappointed. You are happy to come this far, and you can only go further from here.

4. Aries

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Normally, when you get antsy and make moves without warning, it rustles folks' feathers. But on Friday, Aries, whatever you didn't need permission to do led you to a new you. Not a new situation. Not a new person. A brand new you. I bet you weren't expecting that for your November 20 horoscope, huh?

When you wake up and look in the mirror on Angel Number Day 11/20, you won't recognize yourself. It won't freak you out, but it will be freaky to you. With all the moving and shaking you've been doing lately, you didn't expect to become faster. Sharper. More spirited. When did this happen?

5. Libra

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How do I put this, Libra? You've been stirring the pot for so long, you thought your arms would detach from their sockets and fall off. Angel Number Day 11/20 breathes new life into you, and it couldn't have come a moment sooner.

On November 20, you finally see that all that work you put in laid a strong foundation you can build on. Now, you're working with more than an idea. You're working with an actual product, and you finally have the right team. Not only does this happen when the real work begins, but you also have something concrete to work toward.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.