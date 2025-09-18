Do You Feel Empty, Lost, & Directionless Right Now? An Astrologer Explains When It Ends

Do you feel empty, lost, and directionless right now? If so you're not alone. We're currently dealing with some challenging astrological energy that typically accompanies eclipses, but according to astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, this ends soon.

As renowned astrologer Susan Miller wrote, eclipses are the universe's "dramatic" way of forcing us to "pay attention to areas in our life that need to change." This is why the time between two eclipses, also known as an eclipse corridor, can be uncomfortable and cause unease. This eclipse corridor began on September 7, 2025, when the lunar eclipse in Pisces took to the sky and you may have begun experiencing a rollercoaster of emotions. While it might seem like a cruel joke now, don't throw in the towel just yet. Even if life isn't ideal right now, things are looking up sooner than you think.

If you feel empty, lost, and directionless, an astrologer says it ends after September 21, 2025.

Life may have felt a little lonelier lately. From family drama to relationship issues, deep-rooted secrets were revealed in unexpected ways due to the lunar eclipse full moon in Pisces. As a result, you likely had to cut people out of your life or spend some more time alone.

Even if it was hard in the moment, for your own mental well-being, you did what was right and picked your mental health first. Still, this doesn't mean that the decision was easy. As Remmer said in a video, it likely left you feeling empty as the truth that was revealed left you reeling from shock and disappointment.

Freddy Rezvanian | Pexels

That being said, we're coming up to the solar eclipse new moon in Virgo, which rises on September 21. This is the time in which people slowly begin to figure things out. From working through relationship trauma to fixing family relations, this is the time you're going to have everything be revealed to you, while simultaneously being expected to figure things out.

As most people can guess, this won't be easy. Despite what others may think, coming to quick solutions while keeping your cool is a lot harder than it looks. However, according to Remmer, this is to be expected when looking at this new transition.

"Virgo is ruled by Mercury. What does Mercury rule? Communication," explained Remmer, adding that we're dealing with a ton of energy surrounding our environment, protecting one another and ourselves, and authenticity.

Feeling empty during eclipse season is normal, but it will pass soon.

Stepping into your power and fixing things one problem at a time is good, but can be emotionally draining. It's perfectly normal and okay to feel like something is missing.

Luckily, this feeling won't last forever. According to astrologer A.T. Nunez, "On the 18th, Mercury enters Libra. However, with Pluto aspecting Mercury, it can be a period where we deal with intense topics as we navigate how to move on from the past and take back our power in the present."

So even if you feel like something is missing, trust that this eclipse season is meant for us to work through our issues and find ourselves. As Nunez put it, "Mercury will be the ruler of this lunation, putting a strong emphasis on how we communicate."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.