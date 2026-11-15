Life Takes A Turn For The Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On November 16, 2026

Life is taking a turn for the better for three zodiac signs on November 16, 2026. When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo, we can make significant and meaningful progress.

But how do we get ahead when we can't see a way out of the mess we're in right now? Well, first, we do our best to believe there's more than this, and that we can and will rise above any and all challenges. We need to believe in ourselves and say no to everything that holds us back. It's time to press forward like the heroes we are.

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1. Taurus

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You've got an entire agenda behind the scenes that nobody knows about, Taurus. While others may think of you as someone who just happens to know how to get by, your progress is not by accident. It's all very intentional.

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You're a deep thinker and, surprisingly enough, a planner as well. When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on Monday, you take the energy available to you, and you make good on it. You know how to use what you have to your advantage.

This means that if you've had a goal in mind, this is the day to make it real. You are a person of your word, and during this transit, you manifest your dreams. It's time to get to work and make your life better.

2. Sagittarius

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You've come to realize that the only way you're ever going to get ahead is if you start taking yourself seriously. You may do things in your own special way, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on Monday, you finally understand that.

On this day, you set your intentions and decide that it's worth whatever it takes to make your plans go through. You are not settling for less, Sagittarius. You have big dreams, and you are going to achieve them all.

This is a day for accomplishment and satisfaction. You work well with Jupiter's force, and Mars is there to push you onwards. It all works, and a better life is the result of your efforts.

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3. Capricorn

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The idea of accomplishment without dedication is meaningless to you, Capricorn. That's not what you're here for. When Mars conjuncts Jupiter in Leo on Monday, you want your work to be recognized for its excellence.

You are someone who brings only the finest to the table. The idea of mediocrity is, well, beneath you. Some may think this is snobbish, but in truth, it's just you being fabulous.

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This powerful transit sets you in motion with confidence. You are no longer holding back for fear of coming across as too high and mighty. You're bringing your best game, fearlessly, which is exactly why your life is taking a turn for the better. Just be careful not to let your perfectionism get the better of you. High standards are always good, but perfection isn't possible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.