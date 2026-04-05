The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, April 6 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for April 6, 2026, is here. The Sun is in Aries, and the Moon is in Sagittarius. The collective tarot card is the Hermit.

Today's theme is listening to your gut. When the Sun is in Aries, it teaches you to put yourself first. While initially this may feel selfish, it's what fosters an honest life rooted in authenticity. Sagittarius Moon energy reminds you that honesty is always best for happiness and personal freedom. The Hermit card is a reminder that when you are unsure of what to do, the answers are always within you, not in others.

Daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords

Aries, the Page of Swords reflects curiosity. On April 6, you recognize certain patterns around you and others, and are ready to ask questions because you want to learn and grow as a person. You find information that helps you to get ahead, and it's helpful.

You want things to be different. Rather than stick to the status quo, you ponder new ways to do old routines for maximum improvement in your life, relationships, and self.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Cups, reversed

On April 6, your daily tarot card encourages you to walk away from a relationship that isn't working for you anymore.

Today calls for you to be more honest about your wants and more transparent when expressing your feelings. Spend time revisiting the past, including why you stayed long after you should have set a boundary and left.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

The Knight of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, denotes working too hard and not paying attention to other areas of your life.

On April 6, the imbalance becomes apparent and demands that you address it by making changes. You consider the motives behind your activities and question the emotional void you're trying to fill with overachievement.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords, reversed

Your daily tarot card for April 6 is the Eight of Swords, reversed, symbolizing mental releasing of stress and anxiety.

Today, your perspective begins to shift, and you wake up to what you failed to see before. You see where you've limited. yourself now. If you feel stuck, the moment you find the way, you appear.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Knight of Wands, reversed

Leo, the reversed Knight of Wands tarot card represents emotional restraint. Today, you're learning how to guard your heart against reckless impulsiveness.

On April 6, you slow down and act with deliberate intention. Instead of letting your passionate nature get the best of you, you slow down and focus on one thing.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands tarot card is about inspiration and a new beginning. Virgo, you're ready to try new things and experiment with ideas you've been thinking about for a very long time.

On April 6, you're ready to create something spectacular and close to what you may consider to be a miraculous piece of work. Instead of holding back your ideas, you go all in and let your imagination do the work.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Justice

The Justice tarot card highlights fairness in all things. On April 6, being impartial and balanced-minded is central to all your thinking.

Since thought is where action is born, you're asked to slow down and think before doing. A situation may push your buttons. Your goal for today is to act with integrity, no matter what.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

On April 6, the Ten of Pentacles, reversed, foretells unstable family dynamics.

It can happen that one person offsets the rest of the group due to their toxic demeanor and words. The advice from this tarot card is to set clear boundaries, then enforce them.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ace of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Ace of Pentacles is about new opportunities that result in money, material wealth and social status.

On April 6, you find yourself in the perfect position to level up. It's important to network and to listen more intently.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Your daily tarot card for April 6 is the reversed Eight of Pentacles, which is about focus and concentration. Try not to let yourself become distracted by things that are happening in your life. Instead, disconnect in a healthy manner.

Schedule in when you'll vent and when it's time to end your conversation. You want alignment and nothing short of speaking to the right person will do.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: King of Cups

The King of Cups is about emotional balance. Aquarius, it's a reminder to feel your emotions without fearing that they will overtake you when you do.

On April 6, you're asked to maintain a level head no matter what. You want to be supportive, kind and caring, but not at the expense of your moral values.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Wands, reversed

Pisces, the Five of Wands, reversed tarot card signals a reduction in conflict in the world around you.

On April 6, you may decide to step back from individuals who speak negatively or talk only about their problems. Today, you're avoiding external conflict to turn your attention toward peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.