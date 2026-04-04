Weekly Love Horoscopes Are Here For April 6 - 12: Mars Enters Aries & Things Start Heating Up

Weekly love horoscopes are here for April 6 - 12, 2026, when Mars entering Aries adds a little passion to each zodiac sign's love life. Mars enters Aries on April 9. Mars operates on a principle of action, committed to doing and getting our needs met. Mars in Aries is brave and more assertive. Its energy is generally positive, although sometimes we may act on impulse. With Mars in Aries, our passion fires up and we don't stand for boredom for too long.

From April 12 to 13, Mars conjuncts Neptune. While this can denote creativity, it can also be confusing and tiring. Sometimes this aspect has an effect of making us feel out of place or even antisocial. It can also bring up obscure arguments, so watch your communication with others towards the end of the week. Of course, we are still under the energy of the powerful Libra Full Moon, so for many, partnership is the focus until the New Moon on April 17.

Weekly love horoscopes for April 6 - 12, 2026:

Aries

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Mars enters your sign this week, Aries, which means you are entering a high-energy period. With the Sun also in your sign, the spotlight is on you.

Last week's full moon fell in your house of partners, making this a significant week in terms of love. By week’s end, watch your communication. Minor things may seem a little bit off, but don’t jump to any conclusions because this will correct itself quickly.

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Taurus

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Venus is transiting through your sign, which is a positive aspect for love. Overall, you're feeling good this week, Taurus.

Mars conjunct Neptune in your 12th house, however, can bring up some confusion. You may resort to thinking about past relationship issues, or an obscure problem may arise by week’s end. This may all be in your mind, so don’t let it ruin an overall good week for love.

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Gemini

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Gemini, you are still under the powerful rays of the April 1 full moon that fell in your fifth house of love, so this is a good week for your love life.

As Mars moves into Aries, it enters your 11th house, so you can expect to do more socializing and connecting after Thursday. If you have a partner, expect to spend more time together. If you are single, you are in a great window of time to meet someone new.

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Cancer

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For the most part, it's a pleasant week for love, Cancer. By midweek, the moon transits your seventh house of partners, followed by its entrance into your eighth house, which rules intimate feelings.

This makes for quite an interesting weekend if you have a romantic interest.

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Leo

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This week brings about a deepening of intimacy as Mars enters Aries on Thursday, a sign that is very compatible with you, alongside Venus’s transit through Taurus, a sign that craves stability.

This week, the attraction you experience is intellectual as opposed to physical.

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Virgo

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The Moon transits through your fifth house of love midweek, making this an ideal time to get together with friends, a partner, or a love interest.

Communication is still key this week with Mercury’s transit through your seventh house and Venus transiting through Taurus, a sign that is highly compatible with you, making this a better-than-average week for love.

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Libra

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Mars enters your seventh house of partners this week, Libra, which can mean more activity. But Mars can also stir things up and cause disagreements, so this is something to be aware of.

By the end of the week, the Mars-Neptune conjunction may cause some confusion or lack of clarity in a relationship. Don’t think the worst, just let this energy pass!

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Scorpio

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You're coming across as quite charming this week, Scorpio. This is a good time to meet someone new if you are single. You'll likely experience more clarity than usual this week.

With Jupiter in Cancer, this is a fortunate time. You could take a trip with someone or meet someone new at a distance.

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Sagittarius

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Mars enters your fifth house of love this week, Sagittarius, which amps up your love life. If you're single, you'll likely have a deeper desire to meet someone special.

The weekend may pose some problems, however, with the Mars/Neptune conjunction in your fifth house. This can cause fogginess and confusion, but this energy will soon pass.

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Capricorn

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Venus is transiting your fifth house of love, making this an ideal week for getting together with someone special or spending more quality time together if you have a partner.

With Mars entering your 10th house of work, however, you may start to experience a problem in terms of available time with someone special, so make the most of this week.

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Aquarius

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Communication becomes very important this week when Mars enters your third house on April 9, but the weekend is an exception due to Mars conjunction to Neptune, which can cause confusion. Something may be different than what it seems.

This will pass, Aquarius. You are still under the energy of the beautiful full moon in Libra, which makes you fall in love with someone’s mind this week.

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Pisces

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Communication is significant this week with Mercury in your first house. You may have many topics you want to discuss if you have a partner.

Venus in Taurus is a beautiful compliment to you, so overall, it’s a good week. The weekend, however, brings up some old issues from the past, but don’t let this ruin your week. Let it go, Pisces!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.