5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, From April 6 - 12, 2026

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best horoscopes from April 6 to 12, 2026. This week brings positive energy, preparing us for the road ahead as Aries season intensifies.

The Sagittarius Moon at the start of the week gives us hope, while the Capricorn Moon on Wednesday, April 8, teaches us how to be patient with the process. Aries energy may be synonymous with rushing, but this year, things are going slower than expected. Mars enters the picture on Thursday, April 9, motivating us to take action. On Friday, April 10, the Aquarius Moon keeps our dreams alive and makes us more optimistic for the future.

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1. Aries

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Mars enters your sign this week, helping you better manage your emotions. This is a good time to establish a new routine or implement healthy habits, especially one that helps you release stress.

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The Jupiter-ruled Moon in Sagittarius helps you embark on a new learning journey. You are more curious about travel and exploring your horizons, either through literature or classes. New ideas are brewing, and you are able to get your thoughts together seamlessly.

The Capricorn Moon enters the picture on Wednesday, April 8, providing more discipline and helping you prepare for the road ahead. Focus on ways to channel this abundant energy, but be mindful of the things you start during this time. It's best to work on existing projects and not take on anything new. You may feel overwhelmed with Mars and Saturn clashing over the next several weeks.

2. Scorpio

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This is a good week to make an oath to yourself, Scorpio. Self-love and care are connected to this Aries season, so this is the time to start speaking to yourself differently. The Sagittarius lunation helps you abandon any negativity at the start of the week and focus on the victories you’ve had over the last several months.

With Venus in Taurus, focus on enriching hobbies or visit Venusian venues like museums and galleries. Prioritize learning about the changes you desire to make and go forth, especially with Mars in Aries, bringing more planning and structure to your day-to-day life.

During Aries season, you are encouraged to make the impossible happen, as long as you keep your eyes on the prize. Get ready, because in the next several weeks, you are expected to take on a lot of hard work. Don’t get overwhelmed. Believe in yourself and the potential you hold.

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3. Leo

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Get ready for a new adventure, as Mars in Aries pulls you out of the slump you've been stuck in. The nourishing Sagittarius Moon allows you to believe in magic and encourages more powerful transformations during this Aries season. Even with the tension and chaos the growing Aries stellium brings, you are moving forward.

You see the beauty in chaos this week. Consider starting a new artistic endeavor or jumping into the dating world. You have a new appreciation for your successes and are feeling more self-assured. Prepare to have more harmonious connections, both in your personal life and in your career.

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While Saturn is applying pressure, it is also slowing you down, which is good. This means you are entering a phase in which you are more intentional and mindful of your actions. Remember, slow and steady wins the race. You are here to be victorious, but you don't have to rush ahead.

4. Sagittarius

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The Moon is in your sign at the start of the week, giving you motivation and helping you keep your head held high in times of conflict. This lunar transit also shows you how to better take care of yourself.

Mars enters Aries on April 9, joining Saturn in this fire sign. This allows you to transform, but may bring some chaos to your life. Be mindful of the moves you make and how you interact with others. Don’t sprint, and instead, reflect and prepare for the road ahead.

This week is about embracing stagnation, even if it’s temporary. The Moon in Capricorn teaches you patience, while the Aquarius Moon unlocks your potential and opens doors through the friendships and connections you've made. Get ready to flourish and thrive during this period.

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5. Capricorn

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Venus is now in Taurus, making this week a lot sweeter. Love and romance surround you, especially with the Moon in your sign, helping you feel confident enough to open your heart.

This week is about planning and being mindful of your energy levels. This is necessary as we get ready for the Aries stellium currently building. With Mars entering Aries, you are learning how to work well with others and be more compassionate.

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Mars brings tension, and once it joins Saturn in Aries, things could slow down and feel frustrating. Yet, as an Earth sign, this pace feels the best for you. Focus on things in the artistic realm and explore new ideas with confidence. The Aries energy has you thinking outside the box, while Saturn in this sign helps you keep sight of your goals. Progress may feel slow, but you are making the right moves.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.