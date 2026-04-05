3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 6, 2026

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era starting on April 6, 2026. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius has us reflecting and gathering the wisdom we need to proceed.

This is the start of a powerful new era, and it's going to help us to help ourselves. This lunar phase gives us the incentive to push a little further than what we're used to. We know that if we try, we are going to succeed. But we can't get there if we don't put the pedal to the metal.

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Monday brings these astrological signs the kind of ah-ha moment that kicks us into gear and shows us that it's better to be brave than left behind. We are bold and confident during this time. We listen to our emotional insights, and we trust that we are doing the right thing.

1. Leo

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On April 6, power comes to you as creative inspiration and renewed purpose. You feel better than ever, and you want to share this good feeling with the world. The way you do that is by being creative.

The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius has you feeling anything but lazy. That's saying a lot for you, Leo, as you can take the day off whenever you want. Still, this day has you feeling charged up and motivated.

You see a beautiful future ahead of you, and you want to meet it, healthy and full of hope. Your courage and positive energy are contagious, so don't be surprised if the people in your life follow you around.

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2. Libra

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There's a moment during April 6 that absolutely fills you with a sense of power, Libra. It has to do with how you handle a certain situation in your life with someone very close to you.

There are moments when you don't know what to do with this person, but you know in your heart that you don't want to hurt them on any level. The Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius gives you the insight you need to do the right thing toward them.

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Whatever you say to them during this lunar transit acts as a healing agent for change. You do the right thing on this day, and the rush of power you get in return is exceptional.

3. Capricorn

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The power is in your mind on Monday, Capricorn. Through creative visualization, you get to see your dreams actually come true. This is proof that keeping optimistic really works well for you.

You learned the necessary lessons because you paid close attention. You're not here to fail, and you never do. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you are achieving great things.

By staying strong and holding tightly to what you believe in, you're able to fashion an entire world for yourself, and it all started inside your mind. This is an incredible and powerful new era, and if anyone's going to make the best of it, it's you.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.