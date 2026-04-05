4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, April 6

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 6, 2026. Uranus is at a finishing degree in Taurus today.

Uranus in Taurus has been quite chaotic. Disruptions in the real estate market and how you live your life economically are just a couple of examples of this energy. So, now that this planet is reaching the end of its time in Taurus, soon to enter Gemini, it's time to evaluate what's transpired over the last seven years. You are ready to learn from your experiences.

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It's one thing to reflect fondly on the things that happened, but that's not exactly how a day like this one works. Uranus is exponentially more unpredictable now. You are learning from instability and how to navigate it. How these astrological signs use that knowledge on Monday contributes to growth and luck.

1. Taurus

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Uranus has been in your sign since 2018. Now that it's at a critical degree, it's essential that you pay close attention to how you live your life. There will be missteps and problems, but nothing you've not seen before. It will be nothing you can't manage.

What you'll need to keep a pulse on, however, is your attitude. You need to think cautiously as you make decisions under pressure. You need to navigate your life with integrity. Abundance will come to you through personal experience and your expertise. It's time to believe in yourself, Taurus, and you will.

2. Aries

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The last seven years have been brutal, but on April 6, you wake up in a way you've not done in years. Uranus in Taurus reminds you that it's you who holds the cards of your life. Your finances are only a reflection of how you feel about yourself. You've been beaten down, but no more.

Aries, you're ready to claim what's yours and make it your own. Economic fluctuations become your teachers, and your mindset is dialed up to win no matter what.

3. Gemini

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Now is your chance to cut ties with situations that don't match your future or goals. On April 6, Uranus prompts you to end a relationship that could be with another person or a banking institution. You could decide it's time to close an account and move your money elsewhere. If it's a relationship, you see their motive, and it turns you off. You decide to move your attention elsewhere.

Today is a make-or-break day for you, Gemini, and you feel it in your bones. Who you associate with matters because of how it defines who you are. You want to be the best you that you can be, and you won't settle for anything less.

4. Pisces

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Pisces, Uranus is one of your ruling planets, and it being in an earth sign was actually a little stabilizing for you. However, on April 6, you realize that there are things you need to say. They are hard for you to put into words. You are lucky to have a chance to revise contracts or renegotiate bad deals. You have to work on how you voice your concerns, especially when they feel critical to you.

Initially, your words come out stronger than you'd like them to. You don't know how you feel, but you're able to adjust. You've learned to navigate chaotic energy, and this is just a small portion of what you've done in the past. You're comfortable with changing dynamics, and it helps you to reap abundance in the form of attention and self-respect.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.