Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Monday, April 6

Hard times start coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs on Monday, April 6, 2026. Today is a Metal Dog Destruction Day, perfect for establishing your loyalties.

Because we are working under Dog energy, today is a day for decisions. You choose your loyalties and decide who and what you're dedicating your time and attention toward. Metal energy asks that you emotionally detach and stick to the cold, hard facts of your situation. April 6 is a Destruction Day, so think about demolishing obstacles that cause problems with swift thinking. Pay attention to the spiritual implications of your actions, because habits connect to your identity, like it or not.

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After Monday, these animal signs start seeing themselves differently. Others may try to put you back in the past, but don't let them. Assert yourself and be confident that you're doing what must be done for you.

1. Ox

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You are slow and methodical, and when lots of things are thrown in your direction, it's tough to pick the one you want to focus on. On April 6, you realize what and who you are loyal to.

Initially, you wanted to be true blue to everyone you meet, but then a situation reveals a compromise that you can't make. So, you have to pick one, and it's not easy for you. You ponder it and even worry a little bit. But when a person acts in a way that doesn't align with your integrity, the path clears and the decision ultimately makes itself.

You distance yourself from problems that hinder you from doing what's best for you. It's easier for you to say no on Monday, and you do immediately so as not to keep anyone else waiting. You write the email or answer the call. That iffy feeling is gone, and you're much stronger as a person for it.

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2. Dog

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On April 6, you're able to detach and let things slide. Sometimes, the loyal side of you gets into an argument to defend a friend or stand up for your thoughts and ideas. Only this time, you're quiet, and you let people show their colors. You don't have to control the outcome because you want to watch and see what will happen.

You're able to adjust your thinking, and it's what helps your hard times end. The struggle was painful, but now, you feel rested and calm. Nothing is better than to know you're free and clear from any commitments that don't fit with who you want to be.

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3. Rabbit

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Rabbit, you don't really like it when people are mean-spirited. You sometimes will put up with a person's attitude, but it hurts your heart. When you see someone struggle, it breaks you, and you feel guilty for letting things happen under your watch.

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You suffered in silence. However, on this Destruction day, you're ready to verbally take down anyone who tries to hurt your family or friends.

You'll be classy about it, but they will know you're around. You'll set a boundary, and if they cross it, you'll report it to the right person. You'll block and cut ties clean and clear. You're no longer a bystander, allowing stuff to just happen. Instead, you're the hero someone else needed.

4. Pig

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On April 6, you're ready to get your finances in order. You've struggled for far too long when it came to making money, but now you know it's up to you to fix your problems. You have to do the right thing, and you're going to. You need to be honest with yourself when you're the contributor to the problem.

You don't want to overspend or invest unwisely. You know if you're slacking at work and you need to step up. You have a lot you want to accomplish in your life. Today's your day one, and you tackle the mindset that says you're a victim of circumstance. Negative thinking is replaced with the words, "I can."

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.