The Sun in Scorpio square Jupiter in Leo on November 18 makes people prone to showboating. Not necessarily a bad thing, but it does leave room for making too many promises that may come back to bite ya once this energy passes.

The good thing about Wednesday is that Jupiter in Leo puts people in a fantastic mood. It’s easy to be willy-nilly about saying yes to things when you’re feeling on top of the world. Jupiter’s square to the Scorpio Sun is where the drama comes in. People aren’t gonna be shy about making a spectacle if they feel unheard. Today’s motto? Everything in moderation.

Here's your horoscope for Wednesday, November 18, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Be careful not to lead people on today, Aries. Wednesday’s astrology makes you extra flirty because Jupiter’s expanding your romance zone, giving you a little extra charisma and charm.

All well and good unless you get someone thinking you want something more with them, which is very likely since the Scorpio Sun is in your zone of trust and vulnerability. Could lead to a pretty awkward conversation once this energy passes. Do your best to avoid that, k?

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday’s horoscope warns against starting a home project you realistically won’t be able to finish anytime soon. Jupiter in your home zone is very ambitious when it comes to making your home cozy and welcoming.

What’s interesting about November 18 is that the Scorpio Sun is in your relationship zone. Its square to Jupiter tells me you and someone you live with have completely different ideas about what you actually want for this place.

Compromise is key. Don’t just jump into doing what you want to do without talking to each other about your expectations first. Hey, no one knows cozy more than you, Taurus, so I think you’ll be able to get this person on board.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday is a super busy day for you because Jupiter’s busy expanding your house of thoughts and ideas. Since Mars is right alongside Jupiter, you’re very prone to overextending yourself on November 18.

The Sun in Scorpio is a good thing for you in that regard because it slows your brain down just enough to make you actually think about what you’re agreeing to before making the commitment. Don’t override your intuition today, Gemini!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Jupiter in your money house convinces you that you have more of a financial cushion than you actually do. Which can cause some concerns when the Scorpio Sun is in your fun zone because it inspires you to splurge on something just because.

That's pretty much the opposite of what you want to do on November 18, Cancer. Even if you do have the funds right now, it's much wiser to stay within budget because you never know when something could pop up. Better to be realistic about what you can really afford.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Jupiter and Mars in your zodiac sign at the same time make you feel unstoppable. Feeling unstoppable and actually being unstoppable are two very different things, Leo.

The Scorpio Sun doesn’t want you to stray too far from home on Wednesday. It’s a little reminder from the universe not to promise anyone the world without making sure your own foundation is stable first. Good advice if you ask me!

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Jupiter is the planet of expansion, which sounds good on paper. But one thing to keep in mind is that it expands everything. Since Jupiter’s in your rest zone on Wednesday, expect to need some extra time to recharge.

It won’t be easy since the Scorpio Sun in your communication zone makes you think you have an endless amount of mental energy. Set some timers for yourself today, Virgo. Give yourself enough time between each task to recalibrate.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, you’re already prone to overgiving to keep other people happy. Jupiter’s currently in your friendship zone, which makes you want to support your friends in every way you can.

When Jupiter squares the Scorpio Sun on November 18, people are likely to take advantage of this kindness. The Sun’s in your values zone on Wednesday warns against overspending or giving too much of yourself to prove your loyalty. True friends wouldn’t want that for you.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday’s horoscope wants you to be realistic about your time and energy, especially when it comes to work. Jupiter in your career zone makes you so ambitious, Scorpio. But if you try to be a jack of all trades, well, you may just end up a master of none.

You have the Sun in your zodiac sign reminding you that you don’t have to perform availability to get ahead. You have lots of opportunities on November 18. Be picky about them!

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Scorpio season is usually a quieter time of year for you but since we’re just days away from your astrological season (which starts on Sunday), your energy is starting to come back. On November 18, Jupiter and Mars both in your adventure zone may have you prematurely ready to commit to all the things you want to do.

Only a few more days left of needing a little extra time to get yourself together, Sagittarius. It’s good to have plans but I’d recommend writing them down and going back to that list this weekend. By then, you’ll have a better idea of what you actually have the energy for.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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November 18 is one of those days when someone expects you to carry their burden. Jupiter in your house of shared finances and trust means this could be a financial burden or a secret that you’d rather not have to keep.

Thankfully, the Scorpio Sun in your friendship house actually gives you some protection on Wednesday. It makes you more discerning about who deserves this kind of support from you. Don’t let ‘em pressure you, Capricorn.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sun square Jupiter makes you a little defensive on Wednesday, Aquarius. You’re not gonna take kindly to anyone expecting things from you that you’re not ready to give.

With your career and relationship zones at odds on November 18, it’s likely you’ll feel the pressure to go above and beyond at both work and home. You’re only one person and don’t forget you have to take care of yourself, too. Prioritize.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Jupiter and Mars in your daily schedule zone is trying to convince you that you have all the time in the world to get things done. The Scorpio Sun makes you see the big-picture vision without considering all the tiny details it takes to actually put that together.

You’re gonna want to keep a physical to-do list in hand on Wednesday. There are only 24 hours in a day, Pisces. You’re less likely to commit to as many things if you’re looking at the list of what you have pending.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.