To quote Bohemian Rhapsody (the movie, not the song), "Fortune favors the bold." On Angel Number Day 11/18, it's about being bold enough to believe in magic.

Thanks to the combined energy of the numbers 11 and 18, the universe rewards those who trust the signs enough to follow them wholeheartedly. Luck and good fortune are favoring five zodiac signs on Wednesday, all because they have faith.

1. Taurus

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You may not like to show your hand, Taurus. But if you think that something is right for you, you give it your all, no matter what people say or how shifty the situation looks. That's how you show you believe in something. It's also what brings you great luck and fortune on Angel Number Day 11/18.

Every second you invest shows how priceless this is to you, and the universe likes that you care so much. Because you believe in it so deeply, the cosmos is happy to make this worth your time. In fact, it's making it the chance of a lifetime.

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2. Cancer

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Angel Number Day 11/18 makes it simple and plain for you, Cancer. You know what you believe, and you aren't faltering. You said you trust where you're being led, and that hasn't changed. In fact, you have never trusted anything more, which is why you're not afraid to share it with the world.

Because of your openness, you are rewarded with the best of luck on November 18. When it comes to you, fortune is where your heart is. Following your feelings is how you attract abundance. It shows you care, and more importantly, it shows you will take care of whatever comes your way.

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3. Aries

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You may not say the words right, if you say them at all. You don't care to give a warning before you do what you feel is right. But that's the point, isn't it, Aries? No one ever has to ask what you believe in, because your actions say it all. Isn't that enough? Well, on Angel Number Day 11/18, it definitely is.

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You're as passionate as you are energetic, and you're not here to waste time. When you trust that you're being led in the right direction, you can’t wait to get started. So, you go for it! You'll know if you read the signs right when it works out in your favor. If it doesn't work, you know there was something you missed, but man, did you have fun along the way.

4. Gemini

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You know it's a blessing to be able to do whatever pops into your mind, and you do not take it for granted. But knowing you can do it is only half of what brings good fortune to your door. You have to actually DO what comes to mind. That shows trust, and that brings you good luck.

Angel Number Day 11/18 is not an exception to this rule. In fact, it puts it on display for the world to see. You're inspiring others to trust themselves enough to know they are receiving signs and to act on them. You are a divine vessel, Gemini. The universe delivers messages to you, and you share the messages with others. Following that divine assignment brings you luck and good fortune on Wednesday.

5. Virgo

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It may take a lot for you to finally throw caution to the wind and trust the signs the universe sends, Virgo. But you are capable of trusting the universe. You've done it before, and you'll do it again. In fact, you're doing it on Angel Number Day 11/18, and it brings you an amazing amount of luck and fortune.

You just have to remember the source, whether you refer to it as divine guidance or intuition. On Wednesday, you do that, and the blessings overflow. That's because once you commit, you lock in. Once you decide to trust, there's no stopping you. After all, you're nothing if not committed.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.