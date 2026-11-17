Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era on November 18, 2026. Jupiter direct is one of the most powerful transits we can experience. If we have the guts to meet it head-on, then anything is possible.

On Wednesday, we get a chance to show the world what we're made of. What we have to offer is not only inspiring to others, but it also has long-term appeal. We're working together for a better future, and our momentum is unstoppable.

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1. Aries

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Jupiter direct in Leo blows the lid off an idea of yours and really sets you free. You've been wanting to get more involved in something you believe could be a great opportunity. Now's your chance, Aries. Don't miss it!

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There's such a good vibe going on these days, and you want to be a part of it all. You're tired of sitting this one out and waiting for the next one. Enough is enough! You hunger for the days when you're living your life, instead of just observing the lives of others. But this is in your control.

Luckily, it's also what Jupiter direct specializes in. This transit is perfect for positive goals that are easy to fulfill. You just need the energy, and during this powerful new era, you have that in abundance. It's time to start living!

2. Scorpio

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You're walking right into a powerful new era, Scorpio, and the energy is incredibly positive. So, if you decide to take that risk, you may just end up with so much good fortune you won't know what to do with it.

Right now, during Jupiter direct, it's as if the universe is making room for you. This is the time to take that chance and do that oddball thing. When you do, you'll feel good about yourself for being brave enough to just do it.

Retrograde season is over, and you're in the right place for forward momentum, so strike while the iron is hot. Right now, everything's coming up Scorpio, and you know how to make the most of a good thing. You've got this!

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3. Sagittarius

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You probably have a good idea of what's going on right now, Sagittarius. Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, rules over your sign. When it's direct, it taps right into that part of you that always wants to believe in the goodness in people.

You're tired of seeing the world as a hopeless endeavor, and you know what, Sagittarius? Good for you. Rev up the good vibes again. Bring your brand of happy back. Sure, the world will always have negativity, but why waste your precious time focusing on it? You're a positive person, and that's how you get your power.

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As you enter this new era, you have the ability to inspire others to feel as optimistic as you do. You're charged up with life and happy to be here, and you want others to feel the same. Not for your sake, but for theirs. This is a time for joy and love, and you want everyone in on it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.