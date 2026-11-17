Three zodiac signs receive a big test from the universe on November 18, 2026. We didn't think we'd get away with not being tested on this day, did we? Well, OK, universe, if you have to be that way, then bring it on.

When Mercury aligns with Black Moon Lilith on Wednesday, the tests are fast and furious. The fun part is that for these astrological signs, it's nothing we can't handle. In fact, the wake-up call may be just what we need.

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1. Gemini

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There are times when you feel like you can't escape, like you're in a vortex that keeps you stagnant and frustrated. You want to move forward, yet something holds you back. How frustrating!

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This is part of the test phase you're going through. This Mercury-Lilith alignment lets you know that you simply have to go through it if you're to get to the other side. There are no shortcuts or cheat codes.

What's good for you, Gemini, is that you totally believe in yourself. You know that you must endure a few test rounds before you get what you want, but you will succeed, and you know it. There's no doubt about that.

2. Virgo

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If things don't feel fair right now, then know that this too shall pass. It's just the way it is, Virgo. And when Mercury aligns with Lilith on Wednesday, the tests definitely do not feel impossible. You know you will get through this and pass with flying colors.

First things first: know that what you're going through right now has an ending. All that you must endure at this point is part of the plan, and that plan ends up with a great education. It's not easy, but you're learning some valuable lessons

You may feel like you're the only one on your team. Sometimes we go through this, but it happens to everyone. You are not alone. The vibe will flip back to normal very soon, and you can rest in the knowledge that yes, everything will be OK.

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3. Aquarius

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The test you will endure during this Lilith-Mercury transit is one that will have you feeling hopeless for a while and wondering why you ever even bothered. But don't worry. This won't last forever.

OK, first off, Aquarius, you are entitled to feel that way, but the truth is, there is no need to just give up. You've still got so much to look forward to. So keep that fire burning, even if the test has you feeling glum about it all.

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You're showing the universe that you are made of tough stuff, and that your fire cannot be extinguished that easily. Stick with it. Pass the tests and return to your power, naturally. This is just life being life. It's all about ebbs and flows.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.