Sunday's Metal Rat Remove Day gets rid of hard times for four Chinese zodiac signs on November 22. It's an Earth Pig month and the Earth energy gives a strong sense of emotional security.

Rat energy makes you see that problems are solvable. You don't have to wait until later to create the life that you want. You can do it now. These animal signs are at a turning point. On the up and up!

1. Rat

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Money has been a sore spot all month, but on November 22, the pressure feels less stressful. Metal Rat Day helps you take a practical approach to your troubles. Earth Pig energy supports financial security, especially when you work with other people. You don't need to do everything by yourself or figure it all out on your own on Sunday.

Asking a friend how they solved a similar problem can show you new ways to make your expenses much easier to manage. You see where you can adjust your budget. There are things you don't even need or want. When you cut them out, you feel an instant sense of relief.

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2. Dragon

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On Sunday, you decide what's actually worth your time. Some relationships aren't worth investing so much effort in. It's been hard always giving to someone who never seems to be there when you need them. You have quietly suffered, but now you're going to do things that help you enjoy your life again.

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Earth Pig month brings out your social side, and when you call friends or talk more freely with coworkers, you get invited out. How fun! Remove Day energy teaches you where to draw the line when it comes to being too friendly with people you are hoping will like you. You put your focus on other things instead.

3. Monkey

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You're seeing yourself as you are on Sunday. Amazing! You finally overcome an emotional setback that made you question who you are and what you can do. Metal energy symbolizes determination. Only this time, rather than pushing through with fear of failure, you're confidently leaning on your past experiences.

Monkey, you see what didn't work out before. The bottom line is that they were never meant to. You had to grow and mature to truly be successful in your work. That failure seems small when you look at where you're headed now. That difficult time taught you to be teachable, and now you're more ready than ever.

4. Ox

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Your family seems to be getting along a bit better on Sunday. The holiday season can be so stressful, so don't let all the bickering get on your nerves. Earth Pig energy has you focusing on what's good and on how you create your sense of inner security.

Remove Day energy keeps you practical. You don't need to be right all of the time. Not every text demands a reply. The more you show support while staying a bit out of the heat, the happier you feel. Hard times may still be there, but you're just not in the middle of it.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes for the last 10 years.