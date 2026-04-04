Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, April 5: The Sun Aligns With Jupiter

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for Sunday, April 5, 2026. The Sun in Aries is square Jupiter in Cancer, and part of you craves making bold decisions, while another part is far more cautious.

You want to make big moves that affirm who you are becoming. Yet, you must ask yourself if what you’re reaching for can actually nourish you in the long run after the initial excitement fades. The key here is to slow down just enough to check if what you’re pursuing actually feels good in your body.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, on Sunday, you feel a push to claim a direction and act with certainty. Yet something quieter is asking if this life actually feels like it belongs to you.

Have you been operating on momentum alone, without tending to your emotional foundation? Where have you outgrown your current environment? Some restructuring may be necessary.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, there’s something unfinished in your inner world. No amount of external stimulation can override it. On April 5, you are pulled into conversations and plans, but your body knows that something hasn’t been processed.

You don’t need to rush your way into clarity. Let it form slowly. Take time to self-reflect so that when you speak, it lands differently.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, April 5 puts the focus on your relationships and what you contribute. Are the exchanges with those in your circle truly balanced?

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of being included, but that doesn't mean that these relationships nourish you. Consider where you are saying yes out of habit.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, there’s a visible expansion happening in your outer world. On Sunday, you're called to step up and take on something larger than before.

This change brings up a deeply personal question about what success actually means to you. You can chase recognition and growth, but if it doesn’t align with your emotional truth, it will feel hollow.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your desire to expand your mind and your world is undeniable. You want more experience and meaning. But on Sunday, something internal is asking you to pause and think before you leap.

You may feel impatient and eager to move forward without looking back. However, you must first reflect on certain beliefs and patterns that are still impacting you, as they could distort your next steps.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you want more connection and collaboration. Yet, you must make sure that you are not overextending yourself. Those you support should support you in return.

Not every shared space is built on reciprocity. Where have you been giving more than you receive? Where have you blurred your boundaries in the name of connection?

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, your April 5 horoscope reveals that your relationships are asking for a new level of honesty. There’s a pull toward growth and commitment within your connections, but also a quiet awareness of where things feel imbalanced.

You may be tempted to smooth things over to maintain harmony at all costs. Yet, that people-pleasing instinct comes at the expense of your own truth. The edits you make now shape the future of your relationships.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, your body and emotional state send signals you can’t ignore. Expansion without sustainability leads to burnout. On Sunday, you must recognize where that line sits for you.

Where have you been pushing through exhaustion in the name of progress? Where have you equated productivity with worth? It's time to find a better balance.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, Sunday's horoscope brings moments of joy are intertwined with vulnerability or unexpected depth. This isn’t something to avoid. It’s part of the experience.

Where have you been seeking lightness to bypass emotional truth? Where have you kept things surface-level to avoid what might feel too real? The richness you crave comes from allowing joy and depth to coexist.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, your external responsibilities and inner world are pulling you in different directions. There’s a sense that you need to show up and maintain control. However, your emotional foundation is asking for attention, and maybe even repair.

You can’t build something lasting on unstable ground. This moment reveals where you may have neglected your own needs in favour of productivity. Sunday calls for some self-care.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, during your April 5 horoscope, your mind is moving quickly, pulling you toward conversations and new perspectives. However, your immediate reality is asking for your presence in a more grounded way.

You may feel scattered, as though your attention is being pulled in too many directions at once. Be mindful you’re not diluting your energy.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, on Sunday, themes around value and self-worth are rising to the surface during your daily horoscope, particularly in relation to what you’re building or investing in.

You want to expand your resources and create more stability. Yet, there's a deeper question about whether or not you truly feel worthy of what you’re asking for. Remember, real stability comes from within.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.