4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On April 5, 2026

On April 5, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. What we learn today gives us wisdom and confidence.

The Sun squares Jupiter on Sunday. The Sun amplifies the goodness of Jupiter, meaning what we experience during this alignment is going to be big.

Since this is a square transit, we are looking at how some things in our lives could be adjusted or made better. It's not about focusing on the negative aspects, but the things we can improve.

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1. Taurus

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During this enlightening transit, you recognize the signals that open doors for you, and this allows you to get one step ahead. This is a time for new opportunities. You are ready.

When the Sun squares Jupiter, you notice that your efforts to get your life together are now working. Patterns are starting to form, and you're learning from them. You see what works and what doesn't, and you go with your gut.

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You're all about improvement and keeping it positive, Taurus. The universe delivers a powerful sign to you, and it shows you that staying positive definitely works. You've got this!

2. Leo

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The signs from the universe show up in your life as moments you cannot turn away from, Leo. You're put to the test during this Sun-Jupiter transit, and asked to do something only you can do.

The pressure is on, but you handle it well. Maybe this is exactly what you've needed: a little positive pressure. Now, you see that the smallest jolt was enough to get you up and active again. With Jupiter's power of positivity, you feel like you can keep this up for a very long time.

3. Sagittarius

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If you feel as if your faith has been tested, then so be it. This is what gets you into a strong mindset once again. It's OK, Sagittarius. We all have our moments of doubt.

Still, when the Sun squares Jupiter, you get to stand aside and actually witness your own life, mistakes and all. This snaps you right out of it. With Jupiter, your ruling planet, doing the teaching, you know you're in good hands.

This alignment teaches that it's OK to doubt, as that's what ends up strengthening your resolve. Questioning authority is wise. You're not just going along for the ride. You are intentional.

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4. Pisces

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You're picking up on all the signs and signals that the universe is continuously throwing at you, Pisces. On this day, you finally feel as if something in your life makes sense.

The lack of confusion is stunning, and this kind of clarity really lets you know what you're dealing with. The Sun clears away all delusion and shows you that you have a choice, after all.

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So, you choose to be positive. And yes, it is a choice. You could go the route of the perpetually scared or negative, but you choose to walk away. You're carving out of this life something beautiful and meaningful for yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.