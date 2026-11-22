It's not easy to capture the joy of life in the week of November 23. In fact, three Chinese zodiac signs are much happier with things as they are.

The week begins in Metal Ox, and it's a Full Day, which signals completion. The last day of the week is about Success, in the Fire Sheep sign. Even though there's a chance to start something new on Thursday, three signs lean into rest, restoration, and enjoying what they have now.

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1. Dog

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Dog, there's nothing sweeter than hanging around people who know you best and like you. Things feel a little bit hurried on Monday and Tuesday. But your social life gets a boost on Wednesday, November 25. It's an intuitive day, and the focus is on stability. It's a lot of mental work when you're around people who want you to change.

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But this week is different for you. The effort you put into relationships finally pays off. You get invited out, and you accept because you just love being around people. You find yourself in the center of your most dependable relationships. Even if you are around family you typically don't like to be around, there's one person who makes you feel safe. You're laughing, having fun, and just enjoying being together.

2. Monkey

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There's always something to do, but most of the time it just feels like work. You'd like to find something that brings you joy without costing a lot of money, but it's been hard.

The wonderful thing that happens to you this week is that you discover a potential hobby. You start dabbling, and it captures your attention and holds it. Now you have something to entertain yourself whenever you feel lonely. On Monday, November 23, a Metal Ox Full Day, you have a lot to get through and find yourself spending a little bit more time on something you haven't done in a long time.

You've avoided it for a variety of reasons, but whether it's because you're more mature now or see the world differently, you kinda like this little task. You could see yourself doing more reading, or maybe getting into some type of ethnic cooking.

It's nice to think there's something out there you can do that doesn't cost much money. It makes you happy. You stumble upon this joyful surprise and add it to your calendar for future reference.

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3. Pig

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This week you're evaluating your life and looking forward to the future. You take stock of what you've created and the people who were in your life. You've already removed many of the challenges that you faced and have done the hard work necessary to find happiness.

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So by Monday, you start the week off with gratitude. You have a greater appreciation for your life as it is right now. Every day of this week teaches you one lesson, and you learn that some people are less fortunate than you are. Much of what you hope to have, you have created. Tuesday brings you a deep sense of satisfaction for the work that you've done.

On Thursday, you hear news that reminds you your life is actually in a much better position than it was a year ago. You're not looking for more things to add to your to-do list or to buy. That is why this weekend ends on a very high note, with a strong sense of gratitude.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.