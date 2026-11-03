Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, November 4: The Sun & Mercury Retrograde Meet In Scorpio

Wednesday’s horoscope is a little sneak peek of what leaf the upcoming Scorpio New Moon is turning over for each zodiac sign. When the Sun and Mercury meet in Scorpio on November 4, you won’t be able to ignore the truth of your situation no matter how hard you try.

Since Mercury is still retrograde, the answers you’re looking for can’t be outsourced. Asking everyone else’s opinion will only confuse you more. Thankfully since all of this energy is in Scorpio, you’re able to ask yourself the right questions. Get ready to have some real clarity on what you actually want for yourself. It’s not the day to act on anything, but the info you get today is gonna become very useful once Mercury finally turns direct next week.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, November 4, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sun conjunct Mercury retrograde in Scorpio gives you an emotional detox, Aries. All those repressed emotions that’ve come up during this Mercury retrograde so far finally start making some sense on Wednesday.

Scorpio won't accept less than absolute vulnerability, so you’re gonna feel a little exposed. All good, because you’re about to fully understand why you act a certain way in relationships. The old baggage you’re finally ready to leave behind for good won't last a day past November 4.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This powerful Scorpio conjunction highlights your closest relationships. This Wednesday's astrology simply won’t let you ignore any problems you’ve swept under the rug any longer. It’s time to face the music, Taurus.

Luckily, deep conversations are likely to go well on November 4 because people are valuing the truth more than niceties. I’d be prepared to see a different side of the person or people you talk to. It’s all for the greater good.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sorry Gemini, but there’s no multitasking on Wednesday. The Sun conjuncts Mercury retrograde in your health and habits zone, which is why you’re rethinking the way you get things done every day. Something's become unsustainable.

Any weird physical symptoms that pop up on November 4 are your body’s way of telling you what it needs. Don’t fill up your schedule so much that you can’t hear it. It’s time to eliminate the inefficiencies draining your energy for good.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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While Mercury retrograde is basically a logistical nightmare for everyone else, this one has been in your creativity zone. So while everyone else has been crashing out, it’s been pushing you to get back to doing things you love just for the sake of doing them.

On November 4, I think you realize life's just not that serious. Not everything needs to be monetized or productive, Cancer. That tiny change in mindset is really all you need to feel inspired again. Have fun!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Since the Sun is your ruling planet and Mercury is retrograde in your home zone, on Wednesday, you’re more focused on what’s going on behind the closed doors of your life. Both literally and figuratively.

Any family secrets that come up today aren’t new problems. You’re seeing what needs to be solved so you can feel more secure in who you are. And since Mercury retrograde is notorious for making things literally break, I wouldn’t be surprised if you find some repairs that need to be done around the house.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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With Mercury retrograde in your communication zone, things you’ve said in the past may come back to bite you on Wednesday. Scorpio energy doesn't stand for fake pleasantries, Virgo. Time to truly clear the air.

I think you owe someone a conversation. Approach it with the intent to understand their side of the story rather than trying to prove a point. Remember, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar!

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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There’s so much energy in your money zone on November 4, Libra. This means that no matter how bad you think you are at math, you basically have an accountant’s brain today. Looking at your bank statements won’t feel so overwhelming.

This powerful Scorpio conjunct is calling for a deep financial audit. You’re actually very likely to find money you completely forgot about. More importantly, I think you’ll see some patterns in your spending that’ll change the way you approach your spending forever.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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November 4 is the most intense day of this entire retrograde season for you, Scorpio. With retrograde Mercury sitting right on top of your Sun, I wouldn’t be surprised if you wake up on Wednesday feeling like a completely new person. And we haven’t even gotten to the New Moon in your zodiac sign yet!

You’re not questioning anything about yourself today. You know exactly who you are and where you want to go next. The only thing is it might be hard to put it all into words just yet. For now, keep your cards close to your chest.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday’s conjunction brings the things you’d probably prefer to keep hidden to light. Scorpio loves to dig up the truth, so secrets are about to be revealed whether that’s something that was happening behind your back or an internal realization that makes you finally admit something to yourself.

Psychological healing is rarely easy, Sagittarius. But don’t run from what comes up today and do your best not to laugh things off. Use this energy to finally forgive yourself and move on.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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On November 4, I think you notice that person who only seems to reach out when they need something. Retrograde Mercury and the Sun coming together in your friendships zone makes it clear as day who is truly loyal to you and who is just around for the convenience of knowing you.

The people you spend the most time with have a big effect on your trajectory, Capricorn. Someone who works as hard as you doesn’t have the time or energy for users.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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When the Sun conjuncts retrograde Mercury in your career and reputation zone on November 4, you start caring less about titles and more about doing something that actually gives you a sense of purpose. It’s normal for goals to change over time. Wednesday may just be the first day you realize that yours have.

Not saying you have to submit that resignation letter today, Aquarius. Just being aware of the situation is a good first step. You’ll likely want to wait until Mercury is direct again mid-month to start making any real moves.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Being able to change your mind is a sign of intelligence, Pisces. And Sun conjunct retrograde Mercury in your personal philosophy zone has you acting super smart today.

Research, research, research! You have the focus and clear mind to really dig into what you want to know on Wednesday. Times are changing. It’s a good sign that you’re ready to update the lens through which you view the world.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.