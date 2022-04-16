The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Sunday.

A lot can happen in a short period of time, and these last few weeks of Aries season have proved you cannot underestimate all that will come when the planets start speaking to each other.

The Sun in Aries season is nearly over and now we have the Moon entering Sagittarius which rules education, personal philosophy, and personal beliefs.

This is the time to think about the lessons you've learned during this active time in Aries season. We've had a Full Moon, the Jupiter Neptune conjunction, and the Mars Venus conjunction.

These planetary energies open doors and closed a few, too. There are takeaways to glean, and in the next few days with the Moon in Sagittarius, we should strive to learn and grow from them.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 17, 2022 to find out.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Keep certain things to yourself, Aries. You're not meant to live life like an open book. There are times when you have to be less vulnerable, and today is one of them.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of secrets. So, you'll want to be more cautious than usual when it comes to opening up. Less is more for you today.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Be smart, Taurus! It's time to review your social life and see who you want to start hanging around more and who you may need to be engaging with less.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of partnership. Really dig into your feelings and see how being around certain individuals makes you feel. Your heart will guide your decision-making.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to change things up, Gemini, the usual is not going to work for you today. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of routines.

It's always a good idea to refresh your activities to keep things in life interesting. Try something new or begin a different project just to make your world a bit more exciting without overdoing it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What do you want to create, Cancer? Those artistic juices are flowing for you, so channel them into something beautiful for the world to see.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of creativity. Paint a room. Pick out new paint swatches. Bring out the fresh linens for your bedroom. Spruce your rooms up so that they feel good to you when you're in them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It's all about the love, Leo. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of home and family. You have so many interesting things about your loved ones that are left to discover. Do you have time to start digging into your family history?

Perhaps ask for a few homemade recipes to create a book to share for the holidays. Or invite family members to email you stories about you and others that would be fun to talk about during your next visit with one another.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Be open and expressive, and if you have the need to write, pen a poem or send a friend a lovely card. It's always nice to hear positive things, and you have so many great words to say that come from your heart.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication. This flows for you, and you can also use your insight and intuition to do some deep research into topics you're passionate about.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's time to go shopping, Libra. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of money.

This is when you can go out and look for that one signature item that makes your life complete.

Take your time searching for that personalized gift. Use your money wisely, and buy what makes sense for your budget but also looks amazing and gives you great joy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's all about you this weekend. The Moon spends the day in your zodiac sign Scorpio, your sector of identity. It's time to set goals and think about the future. You can ask yourself who you'd like to be and make important changes.

The weekend can give you a chance to go through your old clothing and remove items you no longer wear. It's good to create a reading list or to go shopping for a new perfume scent that you'll love wearing this time of year.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's so long to those who can't vibe with you, Sag. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies. It's your inner strength and courage that some people find threatening.

This is not about you, really, but about their own needs to remain who they are and not change. Change is uncomfortable for people who aren't ready to make the sacrifices you have made. So, just be you. Don't worry about the rest.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are a wonderful friend and someone people can lean on, Capricorn. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friendships.

This is a wonderful time for you to explore yourself through the way you interact and show support for others. You have amazingly wonderful qualities that translate into a person of quality. The people who see you for who you are will agree.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Are you on the hunt for a new job? Start applying and make inquiries; the doors of opportunity are opening up to you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of career. You may stumble upon an opportunity other people don't even know about yet.

You could be that person who is in the right place at the right time before anyone else and land a position you adore.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Learn new things, Pisces. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of education.

This is the time for you to broaden your horizons while feeding your mind with good books, great podcasts, and wonderfully educational shows on television during your free time.

Embrace the entire learning process and take up a challenge that challenges you down to your soul.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

