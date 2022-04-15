The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 16, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 16, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Saturday.

The Moon will peak as a Full Moon in Libra and then before the day ends, it will slide into the darkest sign of the zodiac — Scorpio, and here's where our feelings can be slightly difficult to understand and we have to dig in to explore the why of what we're going through.

The Moon in Libra entering Scorpio paired with an Aries Sun can bring about bouts of anger and even a sense of danger in certain circumstances.

So, this Saturday through Sunday, it's best not to take unnecessary risks. Instead, it's good for quiet reflection, research, and investigating solutions to problems, especially those that involve math, science and deep academic study.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Saturday, April 16, 2022 to find out.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Toxic friends? It's time to let them go, Aries. The Full Moon in Libra activates your relationships and partnerships.

The best way to invite new energy into your life is to be willing to say goodbye to the old. You don't need to settle for less in your relationships. Aim higher, and you will soar.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Feeling down? Take care of yourself, Taurus. The Full Moon in Libra activates your daily routines and health matters.

This is the perfect time to release any unwanted habits that hold you back in life. There's something so good about tending to your needs, and you will enjoy feeling better as a result.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Are you ready to fall in love? Then, it's time to take action. The Full Moon in Libra activates your creativity and romance sector.

You don't need to be a standing wallflower in your own life. Take initiative, Gem, you have to act the way you want your life to be.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Let go of any expectations as they hold you and others back. The Full Moon in Libra activates your home and the family sector. This is the time for you to start seeing your relatives and their role in your life as they ought to be.

Some people may try to influence your choices or control you by their decisions. However, this is your life and you have to live it in a way that makes you happiest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Speak up or decide that you will let your worries go. The Full Moon in Libra activates your sector of communication.

You may find yourself at a place where you need to say what's in your heart, and that's not always easy. Be kind and gentle with your words. It's better to be honest with love than to be truthful with a lot of authority.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Where are you wasting time and energy, Virgo? The Full Moon in Libra activates your money sector, and this is an invitation toward frugality and not wasting resources that you have access to. You may feel drawn to tighten your financial belt and avoid unnecessary spending.

The next few days are excellent for carefully analyzing your banking and credit card statements to see where you can reduce spending and save more money.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is your season, Libra. The Full Moon your sign activates your personal identity sector. This is where your inner work begins.

You will want to pay close attention to anything that triggers your sensitivity or causes you to feel afraid, sad or unattached.

You will notice what needs to change in your life now and how this affects your mind and body when you avoid doing what you know your heart is telling you to do.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's not necessary to have closure sometimes. The Full Moon in Libra activates your hidden enemies sector. And, the best thing to do with certain individuals is to go radio silent and not give them the benefit of your energy.

This is walk-away time. Don't look back or be influenced by regret. Things happen for a reason.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you lose in the presence of one person you will gain by making new and wonderful partnerships.

The Full Moon in Libra activates your friendships sector. And a friend could be moving or you may get news of a friend's relocation, It's sad, but the universe usually makes space in life for someone that is meant to enter soon.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Live a life that you're proud of, Capricorn. The Full Moon in Libra activates your career and reputation sector. Even the smallest habits can undermine your authority at work and even in your home.

You will want to evaluate your actions and make a decision to be the best version of yourself that you can be. Be the person you want to be even when no one is watching.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What do you really think about life, love, and the hereafter? The Full Moon in Libra activates your personal beliefs sector.

This is your time to evaluate your thoughts and feelings about subjects that involve spirituality and even death. It's not easy to face, but it can help you to become more comfortable with the topic.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to share so openly until you've known someone a while, Pisces.

The Full Moon in Libra activates your secrets sector. Keep things to yourself until you're certain a person you know can be trusted. It's always best to play it safe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.