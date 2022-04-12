The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 13, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 13, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

Here's today's horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Set your standards as high, Aries. There's no limit to what you can reach.

Today's Moon in Virgo brings you a strong sensibility on how long projects ought to take and an ability to finish more than usual.

You can navigate your schedule with ease and get things done without too many distractions. You're focused and ready to roll.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Enjoy the day, Taurus. You have a nice balance between playful and productive while the Moon continues in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

You can tend to the details without getting burdened by the big picture. You're able to make things happen and have fun while you're doing so.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You do best when sticking closer to home, Gemini.

With the Moon in Virgo, your mind can go a mile a minute thinking of all the possibilities.

For today, let yourself relax and not worry about tomorrow. Focus on today.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are a sharp communicator and a great listener, Cancer. With the Moon in Virgo, the day is perfect for talking with a life coach or speaking to an accountability partner about your future goals.

Cover topics related to health and wellness. Have plans to return to the gym this summer? Start doing research to see which one works best for you.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's still time to do your taxes and to get your receipts together and your forms prepared. The Moon in Virgo can have you thinking about money and income matters.

If you've not filed yet, this is the week to stop procrastinating and get yours in. Or, if you plan to wait until later, ask for an extension.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's your day to dive into your emotions, Virgo. Just a few days before the Full Moon, now is the time to plan and consider your intentions for the rest of the year. Make a list of things you'd like to do.

Ask yourself what your highest ambitions are, then write down your needs list and ask the universe to help you find what you're seeking.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can be your own enemy, Libra. You may be overthinking a problem and it can throw your balance off a little bit more than you'd like.

It's OK to know what your shortcomings and flaws are. But, don't be too nitpicky. You're a work of art, and good things take time to perfect.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Good people know good people, Scorpio. Your friendship circle takes priority this week, and with the Moon in Virgo. it's the right time to look at your networking opportunities.

You will love getting to know more positive individuals. Look into Meetups or some sort of membership-type organization where you can enjoy time around others who like to do the same things you do.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You stand out from the crowd, Sagittarius. You have a lot going for you, and you also bring so much talent to the table.

You know that you are an asset, and there's no time like now for you to really bask in your self-worth and to see your value. There's no reason not to humblebrag.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Explore some sort of meditative or spiritual practice, Capricorn. The Moon in Virgo brings to you the freshness that can come from spending time in nature or with little pets and tending to their needs.

You have a wonderful love for beauty, simplicity, and the things in life that are often considered free. Enjoy your own sense of freedom too where you can.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You get a gift this week, Aquarius. Someone in your life sees you for all that you are, and they value your contributions to their life.

As a result, you may be given the honor of recognition or a wonderful blessing that only goes to those who are trusted and held in high regard.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Love finds a way to bloom in all areas of your life. The Moon in Virgo deeply connects with your need to care for others hands-on.

Where someone you love needs help, you're inclined to jump in and offer to help.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

