The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On April 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope for April 18, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Monday.

The Sun remains in Aries until tomorrow, so for now, we continue to focus on our needs and wants. We are giving birth to change.

We have a fresh start to the week with the Moon entering the sign of adventurous Sagittarius. This is a wonderful time to focus on education, world travel, learning, and even religion.

What will happen for your zodiac sign this Monday?

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 18, 2022 to find out.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Be brave and go for the things you want out of life, The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of adventure.

This is a wonderful time to plan any upcoming vacations you want to take. Check out travel ads and specials.

See what your friends are doing to find out if they would like to take a cruise or go somewhere with you for a quick weekend getaway.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Someone gets found out, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of secrets.

Things always come to light when a person isn't being truthful and dishonest. You won't even have to go look for the information. it may fall right into your lap.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Think about the future and who you want on your tribe, Gemini. You are charming and people find you intriguing and attractive.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of marriage and partnerships.

So make it a point to become a bit more active on your social media networking sites, such as LinkedIn or any other forums you participate in.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You will be picking up big more responsibilities in the next few days, and it can be a busy time. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of daily duties.

You will want to structure your time in a way that helps reduce strength and boosts your productivity. You may have to put a few things off for tomorrow with all that you have going on.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Bring out the paints, pens, and the artistic things you love to do.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of creativity.

This is a wonderful time to play and to do crafts, paint a room, or to update your wardrobe.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Focus on the things that bring you comfort and are familiar to you. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of home.

This is a wonderful time to hang out around the house and get things in order. Enjoy time with your family, and think long-term or in the future.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Be honest and transparent, Libra. Words are so important to you today, and you'll want to speak clearly so to avoid confusion.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of communication. Share your thoughts with a friend. Run a few by a person who can provide you feedback and give you advice.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Spend wisely, Scorpio. You'll want to buy things, but don't overdo it and regret it later.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of money. This is when you can both make it and spend it equally.

Perhaps you'll enjoy spending on something slightly more experimental and risky like an escape room or going to a movie.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Be yourself, Sag. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your house of identity. Pick up a self-help book or something that involves personal development.

What type of shadow work do you need to do? Perhaps this is the time set new goals and plan for the future

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You know more than you realize, Capricorn, and it's important to trust yourself.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of hidden enemies. Some people may not work well with your personality, and that's OK.

It's important to respect differences and to be peaceful about moving on to your life's calling without damaging the relationship.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Spend time doing something fun and simple with your good friends. The weather is beginning to turn, and this is the season to go out and explore nature.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of friendships, and so you may feel happier with others than venturing alone. Invite someone you'd love to connect with. Moved to a new area? See what local Meetups have opportunities to interact with new people.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There's no time like the present to look for a new job or to pursue a new role in your company.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your house of career and social status. This is when you have an opportunity to truly be 'seen' for who you are and what you bring to the table.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

