Your Sacred 'Tree Sign' According To Celtic Tree Astrology

There are many unique styles of astrology all around the world. There are extremely popular ones like Vedic astrology and Western astrology, the slightly more niche, like Chinese astrology, and ones that are lesser known in the arena of spirituality and divination, such as Celtic astrology.

Celtic culture and mythology are very deeply connected to the earth. It also has its own pantheon of gods like Odin, Thor, Loki, Freyja, and among others. Celtic astrology is derived from this rich cultural heritage and druidic belief system, with Celtic tree astrology just one branch of it.

According to Celtic tree astrology, the symbol of the tree represents the entire universe. Their roots represent the past, the trunk the present, and the ever-unfolding branches represent the future. Based on this (and the 13 lunar cycles of a year), Celtic tree astrology correlates each person's personality to one Celtic tree according to their date of birth.

Here's what your Celtic tree astrology sign says about you.

Rowan (January 21 - February 17)

The Rowan tree is also the Tree of Life in Celtic mythology. It represents courage, wisdom, and protection. People born during Rowan season with the Rowan zodiac sign are natural-born leaders with immense powers of responsibility and inspiration. They are often called thinkers and visionaries. Rowan born have a fierce exterior, but are compassionate, patient, and loving on the inside.

Ash (February 18 - March 17)

The Ash tree is very powerful in Celtic mythology with strong associations with magic. It is a symbol of immortality and power and is considered a bridge between heaven and earth. People born during Ash season with the Ash zodiac sign are very self-sufficient and artistic. Their powers of imagination are like no other. They are free-thinkers and greatly value growth and self-renewal.

Alder (March 18 - April 14)

The Alder tree in Celtic mythology is a symbol of strength, protection from danger, powerful determination, and confidence. People born during Alder season with the Alder zodiac sign are natural leaders and very popular socially. They are chock-full of positive energy and drive and can mingle with a wide range of people easily. But they hate it when people waste their time.

Willow (April 15 - May 12)

The Willow tree in Celtic mythology is a symbol of rebirth and survival. It carries the ability to overcome seemingly insurmountable hardships and challenges. It's also a symbol of withstanding great loss and difficult emotions. People born during Willow season with the Willow zodiac sign are peaceful, observant, empathic, and honest. They also have great powers of intuition and can see deeply into people and circumstances.

Hawthorn (May 13 - June 9)

The Hawthorn tree is strongly associated with enchantments and magic in Celtic mythology. It's also one of the most sacred trees and is honored during the celebration of Beltane. It is a symbol of love and protection. People born during Hawthorn season with the Hawthorn zodiac sign are very passionate, creative, and have a wicked sense of humor. They are also very helpful and can easily adapt to different circumstances. They are known for their curiosity and ability to keep secrets.

Oak (June 10 - July 7)

The Oak tree is often associated with royalty in Celtic mythology. It's a symbol of strength, stability, longevity, fertility, power, and justice. People born during Oak season with the Oak zodiac sign are natural leaders with a strong sense of personal values and morals. They are also very loyal and generous, and often come to the rescue of those who do not have a voice. They are known for their wisdom and can be great educators.

Holly (July 8 - August 4)

The Holly Tree is a very sacred tree in Celtic mythology. It represents peace and goodwill and is known for its resistance to lightning, which is why it's also associated with Thor, the god of thunder. People born during Holly season with the Holly zodiac sign are confident, respectable, and noble. They never give up and hate losing. They are also very goal-oriented and warm-hearted.

Hazel (August 5 - September 1)

The Hazel tree in Celtic mythology is a symbol of wisdom and inspiration. It's also strongly associated with magic. People born during Hazel season with the Hazel zodiac sign are usually introverted and have powerful personal magnetism and attractiveness. They are also very well-educated and hold a wealth of knowledge. But they never express arrogance. They are naturally sympathetic and are very loyal to those they care about.

Vine (September 2 - September 29)

The Vine in Celtic mythology is a symbol of strength, friendship, and determination. It's also spiritually significant in Christianity. People born during Vine season with the Vine zodiac sign are charming, loving, and exhibit both inner and outer beauty. They are conflict-averse and love it when everyone comes together to make a stronger whole. They love working hard to reap rich rewards and luxuries.

Ivy (September 30 - October 27)

The Ivy in Celtic mythology is strongly associated with marriage as a symbol of everlasting union, devotion, fidelity, and loyalty. It's also a symbol of luck and prosperity. People born during Ivy season with the Ivy zodiac sign are incredibly witty and intelligent. They are also deeply spiritual and can overcome any hardship that life throws their way. They prefer working in silence but love to help others when they can. They are very good in social settings.

Reed (October 28 - November 24)

The Reed in Celtic mythology is a symbol of fertility, protection, love, and family. It's also associated with power and authority. People born during Reed season with the Reed zodiac sign are truth-seekers and love to uncover the hidden or deeper meaning behind things. They are good at keeping secrets, although they are also the people you would approach if you want some news or gossip. They often make great journalists and detectives.

Elder (November 25 - December 23)

The Elder tree is very sacred in Celtic mythology. It's believed to house the spirit of the “Elder Mother” who can bless or harm, depending on who you are and how you approach the tree. People born during Elder season with the Elder zodiac sign are very thoughtful and compassionate. They love extending a helping hand when they can and are freedom lovers. They love to ask big questions and find the big answers in life.

Birch (December 24 - January 20)

The Birch tree in Celtic mythology is a symbol of beginnings, purity, and renewal. It's celebrated during the Celtic festival of Samhain. People born during Birch season with the Birch zodiac sign are nurturing, compassionate, and kind. They do not like conflict and have a huge thirst for knowledge. They are also extremely resilient and determined.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader and YouTuber, obsessed with charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She focuses her writing on astrology, tarot and spirtuality and her work has been featured on YourTango and MSN.