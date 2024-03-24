Hermetic Lots are a concept primarily used in Hellenistic and Medieval Astrology. The seven Hermetic Lots are often referred to as the Arabic Parts, and are not planets but calculated points in astrology frequently used and said to predict destiny and ‘chance’. Each Lot is associated with a visible planet or luminary that includes the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn.

The 7 Hermetic Lots in astrology

1. The Lot of Fortune

Associated with the moon, the Lot of Fortune indicates financial well-being, luck, the body and health. It is your marker for material success and shows how you will achieve it. For example, if the Lot of Fortune falls in your second house, you might secure your finances through earned income or some type of investment. If it is in the third house, you might make money through communication, writing or broadcasting.

2. The Lot of Spirit

While the Lot of Fortune represents your material wealth, or fortune as the ancients viewed it, the Lot of Spirit, associated with the sun, expresses influence on the spiritual or intellectual plane. The Lot of Spirit is soul-based and relates to what excites you on an inner level. It’s an indicator of what motivates you — are you motivated toward material gain, spiritual riches or something else? The Lot of Spirit is connected to our overall destiny and is about our purpose and will. By looking at the house and sign this Lot is in we can better understand what truly motivates and drives us.

3. Lot of Necessity

Associated with Mercury, this Lot is about innocence, youthful curiosity and what captured your attention when you were child — and how this was lost as you grew older. It signifies heated argument and debate, enemies and hatred. It shows up as strong disagreements, opinions toward others and what we dislike in others, their views and opinions in particular. It encourages us to tap into our own curiosity as opposed to those we disagree with. It is associated with the necessities of life. It is also associated with birth, life and death and the necessity of such stages.

4. Lot of Love or Eros

Eros was the Greek God of sensual love, desire, relationships and pleasure. This Lot, associated with Venus, shows us what satisfies our spirit or how we satisfy our desires and find contentment.

Essentially, this Lot is about pleasing our spirit. It indicates all types of relationships and people we are drawn to. The sign and house it falls in show us where we find these pleasures in life.

5. Lot of Courage

Associated with Mars, this Lot is linked to the God of War (or Mars) and represents daring and courage. It points toward audacity, our fighting spirit and how we go about standing up for what we believe in. For example, the Lot of Courage is in Aries, ruled by Mars, represents approaching matters far differently than if the Lot of Courage is located in Pisces, which would be far more timid.

6. Lot of Victory

The Lot of Victory shows strategy, strategic thinking and victory in life. This Lot is associated with Jupiter, who is linked to the Ruler of the Gods, Zeus. The Lot of Victory is also associated with competition, enterprise, success and benevolence. This Lot points to who our teammates and allies are, fellowship, brotherhood and those who support our goals along the way.

7. Lot of Nemesis

Linked to Saturn, Nemesis is associated with rivalry and the resentment we may feel toward those who commit crimes or toward those who we feel should be punished for their wrongdoings. It can be triggered when we notice someone reaping good fortune when they may not deserve it. While this Lot may show up as jealousy and envy, it can also be associated with justice. In mythology, Nemesis cursed Narcissus, making him fall in love with his own reflection, so this Lot and can be considered what helps keep our ego in check. It also looks at our downfall or undoing and can signify prison, burdens, loss, death and those who hate to see our success. It can be associated with karma.

