People Who Are Uncomfortable In Social Situations Usually Say 9 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Being socially awkward isn't always a bad thing.

Some experts believe it actually makes people more intentional. When it takes a massive amount of effort to express yourself and have conversations with people, the language and presence you use are carefully thought through. However, people who are awkward or uncomfortable in social situations often rely on certain phrases during casual conversations that speak to their anxiety. Whether they're around someone they dislike or simply feel unheard, these phrases can reveal when they're uncomfortable.

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People who feel awkward in social situations usually say these 9 phrases in conversations:

1. 'I'll let you get back to it'

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Even if they're trying to be polite in the moment, using a phrase like this to end a conversation can be a sign that someone's uncomfortable. Even if they're still trying to protect the comfort of the conversation with kindness, it's clear they're doing what they can to distance themselves.

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"I need to take this," checking their phone, or suddenly pretending to be busy are other signs they may be looking for a way out. They just need to remove themselves, whether it's because of social anxiety or sheer discomfort, and they may do it at moments that feel sudden to everyone else.

2. 'I'm not sure'

When they can't remove themselves or change the subject, an uncomfortable person might try to deflect with vague phrases like "I'm not sure" or "Whatever." They're trying to shut down the conversation, even if it's not consciously, by taking one foot out the door with their language.

So, if someone isn't responding thoughtfully to questions or seems disengaged in conversation, they might be uncomfortable. In that case, everyone is usually better off stepping away, coming back later, or finding a different way to talk about it.

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3. 'Does that make sense?'

If someone's operating from a place of social anxiety or insecurity, and that's what's bringing up discomfort in a conversation, they may seek validation or reassurance to feel more secure. "Are you mad at me?" is a question often used in close relationships, but even things like "Does that make sense?" or "Feel free to correct me" might be less obvious signs that someone is seeking approval.

They feel somewhat uncertain internally, and that inner turmoil and insecurity are bubbling up with their gut-reaction comments and questions.

4. 'It's probably just me'

When someone is already uncomfortable or anxious in a social environment, the last thing they want to do is start an argument or make things more tense. That's why they often soften their language and get somewhat passive with phrases like, "It's probably just me."

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It's a defense mechanism that comes at their own expense. They struggle to speak up for themselves, express their opinions, and even maintain boundaries, because when they're uncomfortable, they immediately resort to this people-pleasing place.

5. 'Did you notice that?'

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On top of diverted eye contact and fidgety, anxious body language, someone who's uncomfortable in a conversation may constantly distract themselves and others. It can be a gut instinct to avoid conversations or topics that make them feel overwhelmed, even if they don't realize it.

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They're constantly changing the topic of conversation, speaking quickly to divert attention from a question, or saying things like "Did you notice that?" to literally shift people's eyes away from them.

6. 'That's interesting'

People who are engaged, active listeners often speak less, but that doesn't mean they're distracted and disconnected. They ask thoughtful questions to keep the conversation going and, usually, to prompt someone to speak with more meaning and in deeper ways.

However, instead of these questions that stimulate conversation, uncomfortable people use one-liners that dull the connection. "That's interesting" or "cool" can come from a place of disconnection, whether they're not interested in speaking with someone or feel too uncomfortable to engage.

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7. 'To be honest'

Sometimes, the most insecure and uncertain people rely on overconfidence to convince themselves and others that everything is fine. That's why some overconfident people may overestimate their ability to handle insecurity or discomfort.

They might say things like "to be honest," which are intended to reveal confidence and assurance to others, but in reality, it's just a clue to their own insecurities.

8. 'That came out wrong'

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The anxiety of a socially awkward or uncomfortable person can sometimes show up as restless energy. Yes, their bodies are moving, and their body language is clearly anxious, but they may also use filler words and rushed phrases to deal with their uncertainty.

From "that came out wrong" to "How can I put this?" they're always trying to find the words, but struggle to slow down, be present, and express how they genuinely feel.

9. 'Maybe another time'

Even if they don't have the confidence to leave a conversation or say "no" with intention, you can spot an uncomfortable person by their constant refusal to consider new plans. They don't want to spend any more time somewhere or around people who make them feel uncomfortable.

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They might make excuses for why they have to leave, or they might say "yes" even though they already know they probably won't show up. Regardless, it's clear they're not thrilled about sticking around.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies, focusing on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human-interest stories.