By Susan Heitler and Meri Arnett-Kremian and Marla Martenson and Jane Garapick
Last updated on Aug 28, 2023
Photo: 7060673 | Canva
You and your partner melt into each other like butter and oil in a hot skillet every day. So how can you make it even your love life even more gratifying? Good question.
Whether you're pretending to meet each other for the first time, or you're role-playing as your naughtier persona, melting into each other has never been easier. Don't believe us?
Here, Yourtango experts reveal 14 spontaneous ways to light a hot love life on fire.
1. Entice your partner with a list of your biggest turn-ons.
Send your partner an email listing some of the sure-fire ways to get you in the mood... and then promise him a pay-off. (And trust us when we say, he'll be drooling.) — Meri-Arnett Kremian
2. Let him chase you.
Give him a look as if you don't recognize each other, and introduce yourself by saying, "I don't believe we've met..." Play a little hard to get to let him know you're not the type to play around too quickly. Give him some hints you find him very attractive and, even though you've never done this before so quickly, you just can't seem to help yourself.
Once he starts kissing you, tell him it's getting late, and you need to be on your way home. Make it obvious from your actions you don't want him to stop pursuing you. Keep playing a little push-pull game until he's ravenous with desire, and you finally succumb to the attracted to the attraction. Men love the chase so give him a good run. — Jane Garapick
3. Get your sweat on.
Exercise to get that blood flow going before you connect with your lover. A hot shower where you focus on the tactile sensation of hot water on skin can jumpstart those juices. — Dr. Susan Heitler
4. Leave a mysterious message on your partner's voicemail.
There is an app called Slydial that will connect you straight to someone's voicemail without the phone ringing. Pretend you're someone else, they'll know your voice, don't worry. Maybe you're a seductive stranger who you can't wait to tickle... or maybe you're a covert agent and need to negotiate with him about some international matters of love. — Marla Martenson
5. "Dessert, anyone?"
Take a photo of a can of whipped cream and send it to your partner with a teasing note that it's a treat for later tonight. — Meri-Arnett Kremian
6. Surprise him and do something completely out of character.
If you're usually a bit prim and proper, excuse yourself during a public event, head for the ladies' room, remove your lace panties, and sneakily tuck them into his jacket pocket. The intrigue, along with knowing you're exposed, may make him decide to leave early (or book a hotel room upstairs). — Meri-Arnett Kremian
7. Dress in for the part.
The lights may be off, but what you wear (or don't wear) will still make a difference in how you feel. In other words, that granny nightgown might be better off left in your bottom drawer. — Dr. Susan Heitler
8. Meet him in nothing but that.
Greet him at the door wearing nothing but your hottest lingerie. If you're concerned about the neighbors seeing you, wear an overcoat or bathrobe and let it drop to the floor as soon as he shuts the door. It will be a wonderful surprise for him and he won't be able to keep his hands off you. — Jane Garapick
9. Step into a pair of your highest heels.
Slip on some stilettos, they make your legs look longer and make you feel feminine and spicy (not to mention, that so many guys love it). — Marla Martenson
10. Hop in the shower for some slippery fun.
The rules? Wash every inch of each other. What person isn't responsive to being lovingly caressed by their life-mate? Who doesn't love feeling their lover's touch? Mix in warm water, lots of steam, lavender-scented shower gel, and pumpkin-scented candles (two smells shown to increase blood flow), and the rest should follow naturally. — Meri-Arnett Kremian
11. Play some sensual music to set the mood.
Don't have any ideas? Did you know that a study by Spotify found the number one favorite music for arousing intimate feelings of physicality was the soundtrack from Dirty Dancing? — Dr. Susan Heitler
12. Soundproof your room (so you can be louder).
Buy bean bags to stuff under the door, in the window, and any other corners where sounds sneak through. — Dr. Susan Heitler
13. Give him a blindfolded rubdown.
Blindfold him and subject him to 30 minutes of pure pleasure. Warm your hands with massage oil and run your fingers over his face, down his chest, and abs until you work your way to his legs. Make it a game: How long can hold out before he reaches for you? Can he last the full half hour? (We doubt it.)
You might also inspire him to be your personal masseur. — Meri-Arnett Kremian
14. Remember what turned you on about him in the first place.
When you have a few quiet moments, take time to remind yourself of what you found incredibly alluring about him early on in your relationship. Was it his strong arms, his walk, or the way he smelled? Was it his gorgeous eyes or the fact he's so handy with tools (and looked oh-so-good in his tool belt)?
Write down three to five of them on an index card and read it to yourself every day. The next time the two of you begin to be intimate, run through these in your mind. This will bring you into the moment, he'll notice the change in you and you'll both feel more connected. — Jane Garapick
