People who use these 11 phrases may seem smart, but they're just parroting what they heard online

There are some people who truly enjoy dropping a phrase or two that'll make them come across as being smarter than they are. They'll say something that may sound intellectual at first, but you soon realize that there are zero facts or research to back their point up. Instead, they're just drawing on what they've seen on social media and other parts of the internet to fuel their knowledge. But they aren't doing any kind of sourcing, like reading actual news articles or even going to their local library to get a book on that subject.

They believe that just taking an inspirational post they've seen online is enough to come across as thoughtful. Certain phrases are catchy and easy to remember, meaning it's no surprise that people will repeat them to look insightful. This kind of parroting isn't done with malicious intent at all, but rather comes down to human nature. We just want to come across as someone that people can admire, especially when it comes to intelligence. But there are definitely better ways to show your intelligence than simply relying on the internet and social media to form opinions.

1. 'That's not how science works'

People often use this phrase to shut down discussions without even understanding the scientific principles they're questioning. The person saying it might sound smart, as if they've read a peer-reviewed research paper and formed their opinion around that, to call out any misinformation. But the thing is, a lot of the time, people aren't actually explaining any kind of science.

They're just repeating a phrase they've seen being said online countless times. It just becomes the go-to line to shut down arguments without really engaging with the topic matter. Licensed therapist John Kim explained that getting defensive in arguments can truly do more harm than good. It can erode trust and even create a sense of distance in relationships with people. But it's a lot easier for people to use this phrase than to explain complex evidence or really get into the nuance.

2. 'It's just common sense'

Individuals who use this phrase simply pull it out when anyone disagrees with them. They're trying to argue that the other person is less intelligent than they are when in reality, common sense isn't always universal. Common sense is usually shaped by a person's own experiences and the assumptions they've made, which means what feels obvious to one person might not feel the same to another.

"Common sense is not reasoning, logic, intuition, or innate. It is acquired, and is changing, since the contents of nature (reality) are changing," pointed out psychologist Reid Daitzman.

Part of why people enjoy saying this phrase, especially to come across as smarter than they are, is that it's usually convenient. You get to show that you have the proper intelligence without really having to explain yourself. Rather than actually unpacking another person's reasoning, they just lean on the weight of it all being common sense.

3. 'We really do need cancel culture'

If you've spent any time scrolling on various social media platforms, like X or Instagram, then you've definitely come across someone ranting about cancel culture. It can definitely sound like a thoughtful critique, but most of the time, it's just a way to express quick frustration without actually digging into the nuance of the situation.

"To survive as a democratic country that supports fundamental human rights, we need to lower the temperature of our social discourse. Simply canceling someone because we disagree with their position does nothing constructive," encouraged mental health professional Steven Hassan.

People also enjoy the belief that just one wrong post or joke can immediately ruin someone's life, rather than giving grace or just trying to understand that person's point of view. While there are some posts and jokes that are unforgivable, a lot of the time, giving someone forgiveness allows them to grow. If we walk around deeming people past the point of forgiveness, they won't ever be willing to change if they think they're above absolution.

4. 'Live your best life'

While it may sound incredibly motivating, most people who use it aren't really doing anything revolutionary or "living their best life" at all. They're simply repeating a phrase they've seen others use under their Instagram photo. It's more about looking as if you have everything, but not actually living intentionally.

It's also incredibly vague as well. What does living your life look like? Going on vacation? Planning a dinner with friends? Practicing new self-care habits? It doesn't really specify what that "best life" really is. That's why it gives people who use it the illusion they're coming off as inspiring when they're really not saying much of anything.

5. 'Trust the process'

When someone wants to come across as if they're incredibly patient and disciplined, they'll parrot this phrase about being able to follow and put their faith in the process. However, they're not actually committing to anything long-term. Part of why this phrase is as popular as it is is that it promises people can have control over their lives in an otherwise uncontrollable world.

Life is unpredictable, no matter how much you try and take the wheel to steer your life in the direction you want it go in. It doesn't mean we can't plan or that we don't have a say in which way our lives go. But sometimes it's not as simple as just trusting the process.

6. 'Everything happens for a reason'

While it's true that some things in life really do happen for a specific reason, it's not always the entire truth. Many people enjoy saying this to not only come across as being smart but also to offer comfort. And sure, it can alleviate the stress that some people might be feeling about their present and even about their future. But it can also be a way for people to avoid accountability or just acknowledge the messy truth about certain things.

There's not always an invisible hand just guiding us towards our ultimate purpose. Sometimes life is just complicated and unfair. But it shouldn't deter you from pursuing great things. Just because life might be unfair sometimes doesn't mean it's unfair all of the time. It's a balance, and acknowledging that can help people get through the rough times.

7. 'Happiness is a choice'

This phrase tends to ignore the fact that some people just can't always find happiness in every moment. It ignores the fact that mental health is a real thing and people are sometimes suffering from depression and intense anxiety that blocks them from feeling any semblance of joy. It's truly the same as telling someone to "just smile."

"Happiness is a choice, but being unhappy is not a failure. When it comes to happiness, finding joy in the journey is key," insisted psychologist Michael Woodward.

Happiness is truly influenced by so many factors. It comes from our relationships with people, our health, both physical and mental, and just our overall circumstances in life. One day, happiness might feel extensive and overflowing, but the next day, you might not feel it at all. Choosing happiness isn't always as simple as some people make it out to be.

8. 'Good things come to those who wait'

Most people who say this phrase aren't usually the ones actively practicing patience. They think that just telling someone "good things come to those who wait" will help them when they're struggling, or that it'll sound like a reasonable strategy.

But sometimes good things don't just magically appear because you've waited, at least not all of the time. It usually takes a bit of effort and consistent action. Sometimes you might fail, but it doesn't mean you can't achieve what you set out to accomplish. It just means that it won't happen overnight, and that's more than okay.

9. 'Detach and observe'

Telling someone that all they need to do is just detach and observe can sound like a reasonable solution when someone might be ruminating on something or someone for too long. The problem is, practicing detachment is a lot easier said than done. The idea that someone will magically just be able to remove themselves from a certain situation and simply observe sounds so peaceful.

But detachment isn't really about checking out and pretending problems don't exist anymore. Most people parroting this phrase aren't applying it, nor do they realize what detachment is really about. It's a skill, and like most skills, it takes practice. You're not going to get it right immediately.

10. 'Let the universe handle it'

For spiritual people, the universe becomes a beacon for how they choose to live. If they're faced with a particularly difficult decision, they'll do everything they can and then leave the rest of it up to the universe. But rarely do they put all their faith in the universe without doing a little work on their end as well.

But people who just parrot this phrase because they've seen it online all the time don't realize that chalking things up to the universe isn't always the only solution people need to hear. Surrendering to the universe isn't about being passive. It's about being fine with the outcome but also about doing whatever you can to ensure you'll still see success. It's about accepting what you can control and letting go of what you can't.

11. 'We live in a simulation'

This is a favorite line many people use on social media to make sense of the world we live in. As philosopher and cognitive scientist Paul Thagard pointed out, there is simply no evidence or argument to support this theory that we live in a simulated world. The people who use this phrase don't even wholeheartedly believe it.

It's just an easy way for them to sound deep and philosophical without actually doing the work of thinking and coming to a concrete conclusion. It also makes it feel as if life shouldn't be meaningful just because our experiences are being tailored by this Other Being. It's the same as when people make excuses for things just because we're living on this floating rock in space.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.