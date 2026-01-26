Intelligence is usually defined as a person’s ability to reason, solve problems, learn from experience, and think critically. It includes mental skills like planning, language, memory, and understanding complex ideas. While people often talk about being book-smart versus street-smart, both rely on the same core abilities. When those abilities are limited, it tends to show up in very identifiable ways.

People with a seriously low IQ often struggle with curiosity, adaptability, flexible thinking, and understanding perspectives outside their own. These challenges can affect how they handle relationships, new situations, and problem-solving. While intelligence exists on a wide spectrum, psychology suggests there are certain traits and behaviors that appear more frequently in people with low intelligence. Here are the obvious traits usually found in people with a low IQ.

Here are the 11 obvious traits usually only found in people with a seriously low IQ:

1. They show very little curiosity in things

People with low IQs show little interest in learning new things or digging deeper into topics they already understand. They're content to have a shallow conceptualization of issues, without thinking about the underlying causes.

They also tend to have smaller vocabularies and lower intellectual curiosity overall. They don't think outside of their own worldview and have a limited ability to see other people's perspectives, which can make them fairly close-minded.

The Positive Psychology Center at the University of Pennsylvania defines open-mindedness as the "willingness to search actively for evidence against one's favored beliefs, plans, or goals, and to weigh such evidence fairly when it is available." They define the opposite of open-mindedness as "the myside bias," in which people search and evaluate evidence in ways that favor their initial belief systems.

The Center notes that people who are open-minded score higher on tests that measure cognitive ability, which supports the association between lower intelligence and closed-mindedness.

2. They struggle to adapt to new situations

Oftentimes, people with low IQs have a hard time in new environments. They can have trouble with planning and problem-solving, which translates into difficulty getting used to new places or new roles.

While someone with a low IQ might have skills that look good on paper, they're often challenged by being thrown into real-life situations and don't have the mental capacity to find a way out.

3. They overestimate how much they know

People who have low IQs might think they're actually very intelligent, which is called the Dunning-Kruger effect. According to the Dunning-Kruger effect, people who actually know very little about a certain topic assume they're very knowledgeable about it.

Psychologist David Dunning wrote that "The scope of people's ignorance is often invisible to them." He referred to that lack of understanding of one's own mental limitations as "meta-ignorance," or being ignorant of "the multitude of ways they demonstrate gaps in knowledge."

Whereas high intelligence performers openly recognize what they don't know, people with low intelligence go the opposite route. They lack intellectual humility, which means they don't acknowledge that they struggle to understand certain topics. This creates a level of low self-awareness and, oftentimes, an inflated sense of self or ego.

4. They see the world in black-and-white terms

Having a low IQ usually means that someone sees the world around them in very black-and-white terms. They define society in rigid ways and have trouble seeing that gray space or ambiguity exists.

The American Psychological Association refers to the thought process as "dichotomous thinking" or "polarized thinking," and it's defined by thinking in terms of opposites, without acknowledging that there are other possible outcomes besides the two extremes of good and bad.

People who display dichotomous thinking have a tendency to use words like "always," "never," and "impossible" when describing themselves or their situation in life. This kind of thinking can cause stress in relationships, as people see others as falling firmly on one side of the spectrum and can't recognize their inherent nuances.

A Japanese study published in 2021 found a connection between dichotomous thinking and low cognitive abilities, along with low pursuit of educational attainment. The study posited that there are distinct characteristics of polarized thinking, such as pursuing simplifications and short-term benefits.

People who exhibit dichotomous thinking don't work to expand their worldview or try to learn new things. They're content to exist in their rigidly defined box, without accepting the complexity of the human experience.

5. They rarely change their minds

People with low IQ lack cognitive flexibility, or the ability to be open-minded. As a result, they're hardlined in their thinking, and they don't shift their opinions very often, if ever. Even when presented with new information, they refuse to change their opinions.

These people also don't take well to being challenged intellectually, and can become prickly or abrasive if their stance is questioned. This trait is connected to having very little curiosity, as they're unwilling or unable to see that other ways of being exist.

6. They struggle with hypothetical thinking

By virtue of having a low IQ, people like this tend not to think outside of absolutes. They have a very difficult time thinking of possibilities outside of what they know and can visually see or understand.

For example, if you present them with a hypothetical situation, they might struggle to understand what you mean, because the information you're giving them is conceptual as opposed to tangible.

7. They aren't empathetic towards others

According to a 2019 research study out of China, highly intelligent people are more empathic than people with low intelligence. The study defined intelligence as the ability to "reason, plan, solve problems, think abstractly, comprehend complex ideas, learn quickly, and learn from experience."

People with higher intelligence have higher emotional sensitivity and more concern for others, as opposed to people with low intelligence. Therefore, people with a low IQ might show less empathy for other people around them.

8. They focus almost entirely on themselves

Seeing the world from someone else’s point of view takes both practical and emotional intelligence. People with a low IQ often struggle with that, which can make them overly focused on their own experience and needs. It’s not always intentional, but it shows up as a limited ability to consider how others think or feel.

They may question why someone else needs help or assume their own perspective is the only valid one. Situations that require empathy or understanding multiple viewpoints tend to feel confusing or unnecessary to them.

Research on worldviews suggests that people who lack open-mindedness and flexibility are more likely to think in self-focused ways, especially when their access to education or diverse perspectives is limited. As a result, their thinking often centers on how things affect them personally, rather than recognizing that other people's experiences and realities can be just as valid.

9. They rely heavily on simplistic explanations

Complex problems are reduced to easy answers, shortcuts, or oversimplified beliefs. This helps them avoid deeper thinking but limits real understanding.

People who rely on simplistic explanations tend to look for the fastest, easiest answer to everything. If a situation is complicated or uncomfortable, they'll often shrink it down to one neat reason that feels good to them, even if it ignores important details. It's not about accuracy, it's about avoiding mental effort.

You'll see this when they explain complex issues with one-liners like "That's just how people are" or "It's always been that way." Those kinds of explanations shut down any real discussion. They don't invite curiosity or deeper thinking; they just end the conversation.

Over time, this habit limits understanding. Real life is messy, layered, and full of gray areas, but simplistic thinking keeps everything flat. It might feel easier in the moment, but it stops people from learning, growing, or seeing the bigger picture.

10. They struggle to learn from their mistakes

Patterns repeat because reflection is minimal. Instead of adjusting behavior after failure, they often blame outside factors or other people.

When someone struggles to learn from past mistakes, the same problems tend to show up over and over again. They repeat patterns without stopping to ask what went wrong or what they could do differently next time.

Research on something called the self-serving bias shows that people who routinely blame external factors for their failures are much less likely to take responsibility and learn from those experiences, which keeps them stuck in the same cycle.

Reflection feels uncomfortable, so it gets skipped. Instead of taking responsibility, blame is usually shifted outward. It's the job, the partner, bad luck, or someone else's fault. This protects their ego in the short term, but it also keeps them stuck in the same cycle.

Learning from mistakes requires honesty and self-awareness. Without those, failure doesn't turn into growth; it just turns into frustration. The lesson never lands, so nothing really changes.

11. They resist growth and self-improvement

Personal development feels unnecessary to them. Without curiosity or self-awareness, there's little motivation to grow, learn, or evolve.

People who resist growth often don't see the point in changing themselves. They feel fine as they are and assume personal development is either unnecessary or meant for other people. Curiosity about improving just isn't there.

Research shows that people who believe abilities can't be developed are much less likely to embrace challenges or improve over time, while those with a growth mindset keep learning and getting better.

This can show up as defensiveness when feedback comes up. Suggestions feel like criticism, and reflection feels like an attack. Instead of asking, “What can I learn from this?” the response is often to shut down or push back.

Without curiosity or self-awareness, growth stalls. Learning new skills, changing habits, or expanding perspectives takes effort and openness. When those qualities are missing, people tend to stay exactly where they are, even when staying put is clearly holding them back.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.