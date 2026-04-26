While many women are socialized to be agreeable and to place others' attention above their own peace and well-being, things are shifting.

More empowering social norms around self-care are changing the way women show up for themselves. Even if it sometimes feels uncomfortable, women who value their peace more than attention use certain phrases to make sure it's clear that they live by their own standards. These women are no longer willing to shrink themselves in order to make men feel bigger, choosing instead to put their own needs first.

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Women who value peace more than attention usually say 11 phrases when they’re talking to you

1. ‘No, thanks’

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Instead of draining their energy levels by saying yes to social plans they don’t have the bandwidth for or being pressured into tolerating misbehavior, women who value their peace start saying “no, thanks” more often. While it can occasionally be uncomfortable, for the most part, they’d prefer to put their needs first than worry about being liked by people who don’t care about supporting them.

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While it takes some time to unwind the social norms that pressure women to be agreeable, as sociology professor Kathryn J. Lively explains, it’s crucial to women’s happiness and authenticity to do so.

2. ‘Let’s come back to this conversation’

Instead of sticking out a toxic conversation or people-pleasing in a relationship by tolerating someone’s misbehavior, self-assured women instead use space as a love language to themselves. From prioritizing their alone time to connect with their thoughts and feelings to using phrases like “let’s come back to this conversation,” they’re not afraid of space and silence, especially in their best interest.

As a study published in Pediatrics explains, even in a conversation, taking space and saying nothing can be powerful for prompting reflection and regulation, the kinds of things women need to advocate for themselves in moments of stress and frustration.

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3. ‘I’m not interested in arguing about this’

While healthy arguments can strengthen relationships and improve a person’s long-term health, when conversations become toxic, defensive, and unproductive, they can do the opposite. Instead of suppressing their feelings and avoiding hard conversations that make other people uncomfortable, they put their own needs first.

Whether it’s in relationships at home or in the workplace, they set their limits and focus on resolving issues in the most productive ways, even if it means walking away and moving forward on their own.

4. ‘My peace is important’

Even though the allure of parties and stimulation may be hard to resist, women who place their own peace above being admired or liked by others tend to set boundaries. They have their limits, especially when they’re already trying to protect their social battery or emotional well-being.

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From walking away to saying no to being direct with a phrase like “my peace is important,” women who are secure enough to let go of a need for validation and constant attention have more space to figure out what actually matters in their lives.

5. ‘I’m going to stay home tonight’

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Instead of immediately saying yes to social plans they didn’t have the energy for or wasting emotional labor on superficial interactions, women who are careful about protecting their peace instead choose alone time.

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Especially when these women have a healthy, positive attitude about their alone time, they can truly reap all the benefits stillness and solitude have to offer, as a study published in the Cognitive Therapy and Research journal explains. They enjoy spending time in their own company and prefer to lean into that solid security rather than chasing insecure validation from others.

6. ‘I have nothing to prove’

As Professor Lindsey Godwin explains, feeling the need to constantly prove yourself is often linked with worsened mental health and burnout. Yet so many women are socialized into a mentality in which their self-worth feels inherently linked to other people’s attention and validation, especially a man’s.

Even if it’s difficult and scary at first, women who know how to protect their peace separate their sense of worth from what others think of them. While their close relationships and friends’ opinions mean something to them, they don’t put their own well-being at risk to prove to someone that they’re worthy of the bare minimum.

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7. ‘I need a second to think’

Women who are secure and emotionally intelligent often feel naturally called to protect their energy, rather than seeking validation or managing only their schedules. They need to feel a sense of internal peace through regulation and reflection, even if it means asking for space and silence.

While it’s not easy to ask for something you need, especially for women in this culture, it’s these small moments of tapping into their emotional well-being and seeing what they need that guide their lives.

8. ‘Can you put your phone away?’

The mere presence of a phone can truly distract people from connecting and being present with each other during an interaction, at least according to a study published in Scientific Reports. When women become more intentional about how they spend their energy and who they let into their space, phones are the first things they feel sensitive about.

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They’d prefer to be in spaces with someone who mirrors their effort, whether it’s through eye contact, emotional support, or active listening. So, if you hear someone saying “Can you put your phone away?”, it likely wasn’t easy, but it was necessary for her to protect her energy and effort.

9. ‘I don’t need much’

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Instead of feeding into materialism and consumerism in ways that typically sabotage women’s peace and well-being, truly secure women instead rely on internal reflection, habits, and healthy connections to make sense of their lives. Meaning doesn’t come from what they have, but rather how they feel and the people around them.

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“I don’t need much” is just one way these women directly avoid getting swept up in comparison and consumerism. They make it clear that they’re more interested in connection and meaning than stuff.

10. ‘I hear you’

While women who are protecting their peace do prioritize their alone time and care about spending time in their own company, they’re also present in an entirely different way in social interactions. They’re not interested in small talk and superficial interactions, but instead creating meaning by being active listeners and making people feel seen with phrases like “I hear you.”

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They don’t need to be the center of attention all the time, so they can show up for other people in ways that create more value and rarely disturb their peace.

11. ‘Let’s just be honest’

Of course, honesty is usually the best policy, but in a world where women feel pressured to protect others’ comfort, suppressing emotions and issues can feel like second nature. However, it’s almost always their peace that’s at stake, considering lying is usually associated with more stress and worsened health.

They’re not interested in playing games for attention or lying to validate someone else’s narrative. They’d prefer to protect their own confidence, energy, and happiness by promoting honesty.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.