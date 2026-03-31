Women Who Never Get Dressed Up & Prefer Comfort Over Being Fancy Usually Have These 11 Rare Traits

It's always a good feeling when someone puts on their best outfit. Whether it's for a work presentation, attending an upscale event, or even going grocery shopping, dressing to impress is great for our self-esteem and social value. Not everyone feels this way, however. Women who never get dressed up and prefer comfort over being fancy usually have certain rare traits that reveal quite a lot about their preferences.

They aren't better than other women because they decide to rock sweatpants and not wear any makeup. It's about more than aesthetics for them; in fact, dressing down makes them feel good about themselves in one way or another. And though they won't be going to opera houses or fancy dinners anytime soon, they're perfectly okay with that.

Women who never get dressed up and prefer comfort over being fancy usually have these 11 rare traits

1. They're free-spirited

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With so many issues happening in their daily life, many women don't feel as if they can truly relax. Always on display, they feel constricted into fitting into the standards that society has set for them. From how they do their hair to what brands they use, it's normal for women to feel weighed down by societal expectations.

That being said, free-spirited women find that dressing down fulfills them. Focused on the feeling of being free, they don't care about how they appear to others. People may side-eye them, but this doesn't change the fact that being free-spirited has its perks.

According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, authenticity leads to better well-being. Now, does this mean women who dress fancy can't also be authentic? Of course not, but those who put comfort first truly don't care what other people have to say.

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2. They're highly independent

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Women who never get dressed up and prefer comfort over being fancy usually are incredibly independent and don't feel the need to impress others. They know they can rely on their support system if necessary, but they're fully prepared to handle most things life throws their way.

While it's good to depend on others, these women try not to make it a habit. Marching to the beat of their own drum, their main goal is to feel secure within themselves, which is probably why they prefer comfort over being fancy.

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3. They're deep thinkers

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Feeling burnt out all the time, stopping to truly reflect on the deeper things in life isn't exactly on most people's minds. But being a deep thinker isn't all that bad. According to licensed therapist Mike Verano, "When we stop resisting our thoughts, something important shifts. Counterfactual thinking — freed from fear and suppression — becomes a creative and cognitive asset... what‑if thinking can improve learning, highlight growth opportunities, support adaptive behavior change, spark creativity, and offer emotional perspective."

For women who dress down, it isn't because they think they're better than others. In their eyes, they'd rather focus on what they deem as important rather than what brand of shoes they're wearing. Not only does it ground them, but it also helps them grow wiser.

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4. They have a practical mindset

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There's nothing wrong with dressing fancy because feeling good is what's most important. Some women feel their best when they're wearing designer heels with a matching purse, but for others, dressing comfortably is exactly what they need due to their practical mindset.

In their eyes, they can't justify dressing fancy every single day. From getting stares at the grocery store to feeling out of place with their friend group, they don't look at a situation based on how they feel. Rather, they dress based on what's most practical to them. In this case, it might be jeans and Crocs.

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5. They're emotionally grounded

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Learning to keep your cool during difficult situations isn't simple. It takes a lot of work to become emotionally regulated, and these women have mastered the technique of keeping their cool. Feeling free and comfortable in what they wear, they feel less restricted and frustrated when there's no conflict.

Due to their laid-back personality, they know that their emotional reaction is theirs to control. As Robert Puff, host of the Happiness Podcast, said, "We only have control over our internal selves, not the external world. The key is to focus on our own behavior, not other people's." Thankfully, these women understand this and, most importantly, their fashion often reflects it.

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6. They're minimalists

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While some women are cool or eccentric, others can be laid-back or reflective. However, in the case of those who don't like to get dressed up, they typically are minimalistic. This means their wardrobe is likely bare-bones, and they don't stock up on the newest fashion trends.

Instead, they're looking at the bigger picture. So, while new makeup or skincare products do sound nice, women who prefer comfort over being fancy understand that there are more important things in life than spending too much time focused on their exterior.

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7. They're energy efficient

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Life can be a bit hectic, and for women, their energy can be fleeting when they have so much responsibility on their hands. While managing that energy fluctuation is far from easy, some women are energy efficient. Maybe they do want to dress up and look nice, but it isn't always plausible.

In life, time management is extremely crucial. As licensed psychologist Mia Nosanow explained, "When we manage our time well — completing tasks efficiently and meeting deadlines — we experience a sense of accomplishment that boosts confidence and reduces feelings of inadequacy." So, while they'd love to dress a bit nicer, if it gets in the way of what's most important, they aren't afraid to sacrifice a nice outfit for their own well-being.

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8. They're very private

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Whether it's not wanting other people prying into their business or refraining from making personal announcements on social media, women who never get dressed up and prefer comfort over being fancy usually have these rare traits. It's not that they want to close themselves off to every single person they know or meet, they just aren't too keen to reveal everything.

Especially if they don't know someone or if it's too personal, they'd rather keep things low-key than show all their cards at once. It may not always be the most healing thing out there, but in their mind, caution should always come first.

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9. They're introverted

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While many people choose to look at women as bubbly and open, there are plenty of ladies out there who prefer to work behind the scenes. Whether it's a family party or just being at work, they avoid social interactions to focus on their own well-being, so they dress down

Dressing up leads to too much attention, which can make them fairly stressed and uncomfortable. And as a study published in Healthcare said, when a person is experiencing high levels of stress, it can "impair cognitive function, attention, and memory retrieval, leading to difficulties in concentrating, processing information, and retaining new knowledge."

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10. They're daydreamers

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Women who never get dressed up and prefer comfort over being fancy usually tend to daydream, which is a rare and beautiful trait to have. While some women are self-aware every second of the day, others prefer to get lost in their thoughts. When they're in a safe space, they like to drift away to somewhere else and distract from their quick-thinking brain.

Whether it's fantasizing about what will happen next or planning their perfect day, these women are always in their own minds. This is probably why they hate dressing fancy. It's cute, but feeling uncomfortable distracts them from being in their happy place.

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11. They're observers

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While they love to daydream, these women know how to lock in. Since they already tend to be introverted, they have a pretty good idea of how to pick up on other people's body language. As health economics professor Shahram Heshmat said, "Emotional expressions include bodily posture, voice pitch, blushing, smiling, showing one's teeth in anger, laughing, frowning, and crying — as well as things like the gaze aversion of shame and embarrassment, the chest expansion of pride, and the face touch of embarrassment. Emotional expressions communicate information to others about our feelings, intentions, and attitudes."

So, while they may hate socializing, they're very aware of their surroundings. Even if it appears that they aren't checked in, their mind is incredibly sharp. Picking up on tension and emotions, they're able to navigate any social situation with ease.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.