We all have a masculine and feminine side. And whether you are a man or a woman, sometimes, one side may outweigh the other.

While this isn’t a bad thing, certain aspects of our masculinity and femininity can be alienating for some. Women who lean too much into their masculine side may come off as too much for some people. It’s not always easy to be around someone who comes across so intensely. Often, they make comments that can make things uncomfortable. It might be a commentary on why they prefer friendships with men over women. They may lean heavily into stereotypes that make them look worse than the women they are trying to put down. This behavior can make certain people uncomfortable and may impact their relationships.

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Women who lean too much into their masculine side say 11 alienating things on a regular basis

1. ‘I just prefer hanging out with the guys’

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Some women think it’s a flex to claim they don’t hang out with other women. Being a ‘girls girl’ doesn’t seem to be for them. Instead, they claim they spend more time with men because they are less dramatic or more fun to be with. This phrase can be alienating. Not only does it tell other women that she doesn’t care about them, but it also plays into harmful stereotypes.

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Claiming that other women are dramatic may come from their masculine side. Men can struggle to speak kindly about women, claiming things about them as dramatic or bad. When someone who taps into their masculine side more than their feminine side makes this comment, she might be trying to impress the guys she’s spending time with.

2. ‘I don’t need anyone’

Women who alienate people with their masculine side may think it looks cool to claim they don’t need anyone else in their lives. Essentially, they are saying they can conquer everything in their life on their own. We know this is rarely true. Making this claim can make other people feel alienated, as if their friendship doesn’t matter. It is painful to hear.

Saying something like, ‘I don’t need anyone,’ can be a defense mechanism. They may think that this makes them look tough, when in reality, they may be trying to protect themselves.

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3. ‘Feelings are overrated’

Feelings are important. Everyone has them. Some people have a better connection to their emotions than others. Men often struggle to be open and vulnerable. When a woman leans too much into her masculine side, she may take on this mindset. She can put her guard up too high.

Vulnerability takes emotional safety. If a woman doesn’t feel that, she may choose to lean into her masculine side. Keeping her emotions to herself may be the safer route.

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4. ‘I’m just being honest’

Rude comments hurt. No matter where they are coming from, they can be cutting. Sometimes, it’s easier to say things like, ‘I’m just being honest’ to try to cover up their hurtful words. Instead of taking accountability for how it makes people think, they’ll claim they are just ‘brutally honest.’ In reality, they are just being mean.

We don’t need to say everything that comes to our mind. Women who tap into their masculine side may feel like they are covering up their harsh criticisms by claiming to be honest. It’s both unhealthy and harmful to their relationships.

5. ‘Keep up’

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Have you spent time with someone who made you feel inferior to them? It’s not easy. They’ll make hurtful comments like ‘Keep up’ when they feel like you are falling behind them. Whether that’s intellectually or physically, it’s hurtful. Comments like this show that the person doesn’t seem to care.

Women who tap into their masculine side might say things like this because they feel brave with this attitude. Men are often able to get away with saying hurtful things. This idea of ‘boys being boys.’ A woman may use her masculine side to do this.

6. ‘Some women are so emotional’

How many times have you heard a man make this comment? They say it to make it seem like showing emotions is a weakness. That’s far from the truth. Instead, it’s a strength. If a woman is tapping into her masculine side, she might try to make the same claim that women are so emotional. In reality, she’s trying to make herself look better than she is.

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Women can be emotional, but not more than men, research has found. It’s an overused stereotype. It can be alienating to hear another woman claim that being emotional is a bad thing. While she may think saying something like this makes her look cool to guys, she’s hurting her friends along the way.

7. ‘I don’t do drama’

Some women love to claim they are above drama. This can be especially relevant when they claim to be more like the guys than the girls. It’s frustrating, and when they utter this phrase, it feels alienating. They are claiming women are more problematic than their male counterparts, which we know isn’t the truth. Men have plenty of drama in their lives. Women like this may think they are impressing people when they make this claim, but in reality, it can be off-putting.

Researchers note that between men and women, there isn’t much of a gender difference in emotional responses. It’s difficult to hear masculine-leaning women make comments like this against their own gender. It sounds a bit like ‘pick me’ behavior.

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8. ‘Only weak people complain’

Everyone goes through issues that others may not understand. Not everyone is an open book. If someone chooses to open up, it doesn’t make them weak. They may be at their breaking point.

Masculine-energy-driven women may have a hard time finding sympathy for other people. Instead, they might wish they’d keep their feelings to themselves, labeling them as complainers.

I’ll be honest, if someone is constantly complaining, it can get under my skin. However, there is always compassion there. If someone is dealing with something major, it’s their right to share. Women who think differently may alienate others.

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9. ‘I say what everyone else is afraid to say’

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Some people may think saying this phrase is a flex. It’s as if they are the only brave person in the room. However, that’s far from the truth. Saying things people are afraid to say can be a sign that someone is not a nice person. They’re willing to say things that hurt others because they may think there is something cool about saying things that other people stay away from, and because they know it will hurt them.

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Let’s face it, saying these things is intended to hurt people. It’s a sign of rudeness. Being rude is toxic, and it seems to be an accepted form of communicating with others. A woman who is leaning into her masculine side may feel she has the freedom to say whatever they want.

10. ‘I don’t have time for people’

We all should find time for other people. It’s not easy. We are all busy, but showing up for the people we care about is important. Men may have an easier time disconnecting from other people because of their fear of forming vulnerable relationships. When a woman is masculine-leaning, she may take on this mindset.

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It’s alienating to hear someone say something like this. It can make them feel uncomfortable to be around a woman who makes bold claims like this.

11. ‘I have to win’

I’ll be honest, I am rather competitive. More than anything, it comes from my need to push myself to be the best. When we think of competitive people, men may come to mind. Some men take things like this very seriously. When a woman leans into her masculine side, she may find herself being more competitive.

Competition can be healthy, but if she takes it too far, it’s frustrating. It can be alienating to be around someone who always has to win. Likely, if others do, they don’t celebrate their victories, but expect others to do so for them. It can completely drive their behavior.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.