Women Who Grew Up Awkward & Gifted Were Usually Called 11 Things By People In Their Lives

While being unique is something that many adults strive to be, for children and young adults, it can feel isolating. Some even suffer from social anxiety, afraid of how others perceive them and not wanting to embarrass themselves as a result. Their fear may have held them back from certain experiences, but it also likely created cruel comments from others.

Women who grew up awkward and gifted were usually called certain things by people in their lives, whether it was being too sensitive or intimidating. They were seen as the odd one out, which not only made it difficult to form friendships, but affected their self-esteem as well. But now, as adults, they can embrace being different.

Women who grew up awkward and gifted were usually called 11 things by people in their lives

1. Too sensitive

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Women who are truly gifted but just a bit awkward were constantly misunderstood, and were likely called too sensitive. Always in her head and thinking deeply, she was known to be introspective, though she was frequently likely anxious and overthinking.

Gifted women are often taught that they're too much, but it isn't exactly their fault. As psychotherapist Santiago Delboy explained, "The irritability we feel might have a defensive purpose, as it helps us avoid the fear implicated in our anxiety. Beneath the intensity of our anger may lie something more fragile, an emotional state that never had the space or safety to be fully felt."

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2. Weird or quirky

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While many wish they were or strive to be extroverted, gifted women tend to keep to themselves. Refusing to interact with others unless necessary, people probably called them weird or quirky, not quite understanding that their uniqueness was a good thing.

Rather than conform, these women embrace their authentic selves. Never changing who they are, they're viewed as weird because they don't pretend to be someone they simply aren't.

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3. An old soul

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Some women are in a different league, having the wisdom and sense of someone twice their age. Women who grew up awkward and gifted may have been told by others that they're an old soul. Preferring peaceful Saturday nights to the club, or having deep intuition for every situation, old souls are quietly unique.

As licensed psychologist Dr. C.C. Cassell pointed out, old souls tend to need a lot of alone time and are incredibly empathetic. They also desire meaningful connections and don't really care for material possessions. So, it's no wonder women like this put themselves first, and why others may not quite understand why.

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4. Intimidating

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Due to their naturally distant nature, women like this may be told that they're intimidating. Never knowing what they're truly thinking, other people aren't sure what to make of them.

From their poker face to their intellectual mind, insecure people tend to feel intimidated by someone who thinks differently than them. But it's important for women like this to block all that out. Because the closest, most important people in her life will understand her heart.

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5. Unpredictable

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Gifted, awkward women tend to surprise everyone around them. Always deep in thought, people never know what they're going to do until they do it. Whether it's switching jobs or cutting off friends, these women see things that most people don't.

This is because, according to licensed professional counselor Samuel Kohlenberg, "People with high IQs are outliers, and outliers are often a more difficult fit in many respects because the world is not made for them. You are different enough for it to be potentially problematic, but you are not allowed to acknowledge how you are different because to do so would be self-aggrandizing."

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6. Shy or quiet

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Women like this hate interacting with people they don't know. They're mistrustful by nature and always in their head, and because they don't often verbalize how they feel inside, people mistake their deep thinking for shyness or quiet.

They don't mean to be quiet when they're socializing, they're just unsure of how put themselves out there. These women are already deep thinkers, so they often sit back and observe those around them, rather than interact directly. Gathering insight, they want to be better prepared to speak.

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7. Know-it-all

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Know-it-alls may be annoying, but they also tend to be intelligent. They're always in their head, letting their curiosity get the better of them. For awkward and gifted women who grew up being called this term, they likely spent a lot of time by themselves, researching and thinking, and wanting to spread that knowledge to others.

Curiosity is essential to learning new things and the development of intelligence. So, while a woman like this may have constantly raised her hand or tried to help others absorb information, she was rarely given grace.

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8. Hard to read

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While others may perceive her as cold-hearted, internally she was doing her best to understand those around her. But that natural awkwardness can make it seem like she's hard to read, and even those closest to her may have commented that she's difficult to understand.

Whether it was a neutral face or being deep in thought all the time, others didn't know where they stood. Being a bit too closed off due to her awkwardness and overthinking, as a gifted woman, she likely tried to find ways to ground herself. She likely understood that shutting people out altogether would only encourage loneliness.

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9. Robotic

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Giftedness combined with awkwardness often means these women don't know how to function properly. Not the best at socialization and getting to know people, they were likely often told they seemed robotic, even though they weren't doing it on purpose.

Whether it's lacking a strong friend group or not being close to family, it's easy to allow the logical part of their brain to take over. Leaving zero room for openness or vulnerability, these women suffer the most. According to the College of Intensive Care Medicine, "Vulnerability reflects authenticity, truthfulness, and transparency... it fosters genuineness, trust in relationships, and builds resilience and self-confidence."

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10. Too serious

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These women don't mean to come off as intense or serious. While she may appear that way on the outside, most are also funny and down to earth, filled with curiosity and passion. So, it's a shame that those around her usually told her she was too serious.

As psychotherapist Gary Trosclair pointed out, people who are overly serious believe that we can't relax until everything is resolved, and we buy into the idea that getting things resolved requires us to approach life with gravity, solemnity and urgency. No time for jokes. Perfection, order and control are experienced as moral imperatives: don’t relax until everything is just right."

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11. Bossy or controlling

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People often mistake an assertive person for bossy or controlling, especially for women. They may see her demeanor as off-putting, wanting her to relax and stop trying to dig where she's not wanted. They easily feel disrespected and alone as a result.

Unfortunately, loneliness greatly impacts our physical and mental health. It's why women who grew up awkward and gifted tend to keep things to themselves. Many people have a tendency to misunderstand her, so she'd rather only speak to those who give her the love and respect she deserves.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and trending topics.