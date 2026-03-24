Women Who Avoid Book Clubs, Networking Groups & PTA Committees Usually Have These 10 Personality Traits

Not all women yearn to be social. From avoiding family reunions to having a quiet wedding, some women aren't keen on big social groups. While it may seem like a preference, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have these 10 personality traits.

No, it isn't just because they're tired or aren't in the mood. Sure, some women may not have enough hours in their schedule. However, for those who hate social groups, it isn't just an off day. Having these 10 personality traits makes going to networking groups or PTA meetings ten times harder.

Women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have these 10 personality traits

1. They're introverted

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Women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being introverted. Sorry, but they aren't too keen on socializing with others. While ambiverts and extroverts thrive on interacting with others, these individuals squirm at the thought of being in a large group. Call them crazy, but nothing sounds more powerful than being stuck in a room with a bunch of strangers.

However, there's nothing particularly wrong wth solitude. As sociologist Anna Akbari, Ph.D., said, "There is value in being alone. 'Unbusying' yourself is a great first step, but it goes beyond that: Carving out moments of solitude — particularly when immersed in nature — provides a respite of mind/body/spirit."

So long as they're getting some form of interaction daily, spending copious amounts of time in solitude isn't as harmful as people make it out to be.

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2. They are independent thinkers

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While many people may rave that everyone is unique in their own way, the truth is that many people think alike. From valuing friends over strangers to sharing a similar mindset about a successful life, most aren't as unique in their thinking as they once thought. That being said, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being an independent thinker.

If there's one thing they hate, it's being in a group of people. As much as they may claim 'everyone's opinion is allowed,' the truth is that many groups tend to utter the same thing. It's truly human behavior. Wanting to fit in with the 'in-crowd,' these individuals are too terrified to say what they truly think. So, to avoid the stress, some women avoid groups because they're far too independent thinkers for that.

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3. They have a persistent outsider identity

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On the surface, meeting new people sounds good on paper. When most people think about the best way to create new connections, putting themselves out there is often the number one piece of advice. However, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have a persistent 'outsider identity.' No matter who they're with, they always feel left out.

It isn't anyone's fault. Still, feeling socially rejected stings. According to the American Psychological Association, "Social rejection can influence emotion, cognition, and even physical health. Ostracized people sometimes become aggressive and can turn to violence." This is why it's crucial for them to only surround themselves with those who truly feel welcoming. While some may say, 'just try it,' these women would rather avoid hurting their own feelings at all costs.

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4. They seek deeper connections

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Most people may tell women that to truly find more friends, it's best to put themselves out there. Forget Discord or TikTok. Because human beings need connection, it sounds better to join a group, right? However, it's precisely for this reason that women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have a personality trait of seeking deeper connections.

Sorry, but they aren't about to make deep connections at a PTA committee or in a book club. With so many people, it's difficult for everyone to bond. Especially if someone is just joining and is the 'new girl,' finding a deep connection becomes way harder.

This is why these women avoid socializing at all costs. Judge them, but they'll stick to bumping into someone at a cafe over networking groups anytime.

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5. They get overwhelmed easily

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Let's face it, socializing with others can be fairly overwhelming. It doesn't matter how social someone is. After a hectic day, the last thing most people want is to be put in a room where they have to fake-smile for an hour straight. Knowing this, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have a tendency to get overwhelmed fairly easily.

While many women can fake it until they make it, these women can't always control their crash-outs. Especially if they're going through it, there's only so much nonsense they can take until they eventually go off the deep end. This is why they'd rather prioritize self-care than force themselves to interact with others. This is crucial, as a study published in 2023 found, "Self-care is important at all stages of life and health status to promote well-being, prevent disease, and improve health outcomes."

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6. They are minimalist

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Some women have high energy. Especially when they're in a group, everything they do and say is always at maximum. However, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being a minimalist. Unlike some, these women are very lowkey. From the way they dress to the hobbies they pursue, they strive to keep everything to a minimum.

Unfortunately, not everyone is like this. While she may be a minimalist, far too many people are entirely too focused on being a maximalist. From buying too many supplies to going to too many events, they don't know how to enjoy life more simply.

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7. They're highly observant

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It's not their fault, but far too many people live life being uncomfortably oblivious. Whether it's texting and driving or not looking at their surroundings when heading to their car, their carefree nature can sometimes bite them. Luckily, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being highly observant. In group settings, these women know how to pick up on body language.

Unlike others, these women can sense tension and how someone feels about them without needing to say a word. While it sounds like a gift, being highly observant can be anxiety-inducing. This isn't great, as according to the American Psychological Association, "Stress affects all systems of the body, including the musculoskeletal, respiratory, cardiovascular, endocrine, gastrointestinal, nervous, and reproductive systems."

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8. They're very 'go with the flow'

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Some people have fairly rigid schedules. From waking up early in the morning to getting out of work and heading straight to the gym, these people are highly disciplined. That being said, not all women like living life this way. This is why women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of going with the flow.

They aren't that keen on commitments. Even if these commitments lead to making new friends, they'd rather show up when they can than be forced to attend weekly. Not only does that sound exhausting, but it isn't always practical, depending on a woman's schedule. That's why they prefer to disregard more rigid commitments, such as anything involving networking groups.

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9. They're highly distrustful

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Let's face it, making new friends isn't always easy. While many talk about the joys of friendship, there's nothing worse than being betrayed by someone you once held dear to you. This is why women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being highly distrustful. As much as they want to have a larger group of friends, their trust issues prevent them from doing so.

Having been stung in the past, they're very wary of letting new people in. As child and adult psychiatrist Christine B. L. Adams, M.D., said, "People with overly trusting personalities may suffer disappointments. They may feel betrayed when they discover a person they had confidence in can no longer be trusted." This is why they'd rather let friendship come naturally than force it.

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10. They're highly impatient

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Finally, women who avoid book clubs, networking groups, and PTA committees usually have the personality trait of being highly impatient. Whether it's waiting for a meeting to end or having to slow down their reading, they get super annoyed when things don't fit their internal and external schedules. This is why they refuse to put themselves in a situation where they're bound to be frustrated.

While patience may be a virtue, if they don't have to suffer through unnecessary group meetings and over-talkers, they don't bother putting themselves in that position in the first place.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.