Wild Time-Lapse Video Shows What 6 Hours Of Photoshopping Looks Like Before And After

Photoshop and all its "magic" has been on the public's radar for some time, mostly backlash for its fraudulent creations and unrealistic image it forces women to look up (and live up) to, damaging self-esteem in the process.

But unless you've used the program firsthand, at an expert level you'd be shocked at just how much can be done with the click of a mouse. Photoshopping is an incredibly easy thing to learn once you put in the time, and you can be looking like a Kardashian in no time, with unrealistically perfect skin and body proportions.

You can change into a completely different person with just a few clicks. You could even look unrecognizable to yourself if you really wanted to.

Are you having a bad hair day? Manicure not looking up to par? Are lips not looking lusciously plump? Do you have some acne on your chin that you don't want anyone else to see? All of that can be "fixed" within a few hours on the computer.

To show this, RARE Digital Art, a retouching studio, made a video retouching a picture of a woman blindfolded.

Her skin's texture is smoothed out, her lips get a bit fuller, and her nails and fingers even get the full treatment.

We're glad that brands like Seventeen Magazine have stepped up and are taking the "no-Photoshop pledge," because things like this greatly impact young girls' self-esteem ... young girls who, sometimes, grow up to be insecure women in part to these sketchy media practices.

How do we combat a problem like this? Almost everything you see online is photoshopped or fake.

None of your favorite celebrities actually look like they do in their Instagram photos. Nothing feels authentic online.

It's disappointing that other magazines and ads are still using this practice, most times making celebrities unrecognizable.

What message is this really sending to our girls? Why is it not the same standard for men? How are girls supposed to grow into strong and independent women if everything they see online is fake and an impossible standard for them to reach?

We'll let you have a look and decide. Do you photoshop your pictures? Do you really look like that? Why do you do it? Maybe looking through these can help.

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer for Yourtango.