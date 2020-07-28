How To Make Your Hair Grow Faster

Long, luscious locks are in your future.

Long hair, don't care! Whether you just got a fresh cut and went a little bit too short, or you're wanting to rock long (mermaid) hair for the summer, you probably want to know how to grow hair faster.

Well, there are quite a few ways to help you reach your hair length goals, from increasing your protein intake to getting regular trims.

The hair on your head grows at an average rate of half an inch per month, according to the American Academy of Dermatology. However, there are a few things that you can try to get that long hair you've dreamed of.

Here's how to make hair grow faster — and not all of them involve using products.

1. Get regular trims.

Heading to the salon to get a regular trim once every four to six weeks is necessary if you want to amp your hair-growing potential.

"While it may seem counterintuitive to cut your hair when you’re trying to grow it faster, it’s actually very important. Regular trims help clear away old damage and split ends, giving the illusion that your hair is growing faster," says celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

2. Don't wash your hair every day.

Washing your hair every day can prohibit the ability for your hair to grow faster.

Shampoo rids your hair of natural oils that help keep it healthy. Using shampoo every three to four days is considered the standard. If you need to use something in between, try using a dry shampoo.

3. Add Olaplex to your coloring products.

"Highlights, including Balayage, bleach, and permanent color will cause damage to hair, causing it to break more easily. Adding Olaplex to the color and using it as a treatment at home will reduce breakage, allowing your hair to grow," says hairstylist extraordinaire, Fred Connors, owner of FRED Salon in New York.

4. Don't ever dry your hair all the way.

If you blow dry your hair, you shouldn't dry it 100 percent. Instead, leave it a bit damp. This will keep you from over-drying, which can cause your hair to become brittle, thus causing breakage.

5. Remember that conditioner is your friend.

Each time you shampoo your hair, you should condition it as well, focusing on the ends of your hair. Conditioning the ends will help keep split ends at bay, promoting healthy hair growth and stopping breakage in its tracks.

6. End your shower with a brisk rinse.

"Hot water will naturally strip the hair of its natural oils, causing it to dry out. This makes the hair weak and more brittle," claims grooming enthusiast, Matt Rutter, owner of Otter Grooming Co.

Instead, turn on the cold water before you leave the shower. Rutter adds, "Cold water helps flattening the follicles so they have a better ability to grip the scalp. This leads to stronger and healthier hair in the long run."

7. Invest time in a hair mask.

You should be treating your hair with the same love and care that you treat the skin on your face, especially if you want to really understand how to grow hair faster. Use a hair mask once per week for the best results.

8. Be gentle when you brush.

When brushing or combing your hair, it's important to be very gentle and to not pull. If you aren't gentle, you can cause breakage, and that's no way to grow your hair long.

9. Eat more protein.

Up your protein intake, eating 46 to 56 grams of protein (for adults), to help boost hair growth.

10. Quit straightening and curling irons cold turkey.

Did you know that using hot tools on your hair can actually prohibit hair growth? Stop straightening and/or curling to make sure your hair is as healthy as possible. Instead, let it dry naturally, or use a blow dryer occasionally.

11. Use heat protection.

"A lot of people have trouble growing their hair longer because damage actually causes strands to break before they reach their full potential. One of the biggest culprits here is heat styling: while it’s great for achieving certain looks, it can be really stressful for your strands," Fitzsimons says.

But using heat protection on your hair will prevent damage.

"I use a heat protectant on my clients hair every single time I use heat — they depend on me to keep their hair in the best condition possible, so I never skip this step," he explains.

12. Take a hair supplement.

By adding a hair supplement to your daily diet, you can help grow hair fast from within. For example, use Nutrafol, which is filled with all-natural ingredients, such as EvNol palm oil.

13. Keep in mind that coconut oil is your friend.

While we use coconut oil in our cooking, or on bad sunburn, using it on your hair has endless benefits.

Rutter says, "Coconut oil is loaded with fatty acids that penetrate the hair shaft faster and reduce the amount of water that can be absorbed to prevent that dry and brittle feeling. Not to mention all the vitamins that remove free radicals that cause aging."

Rutter recommends these directions for using coconut oil: "Mix together 1 tablespoon of virgin coconut oil with 1 cup of hot water. Wait until the coconut oil melts and apply to your hair. Brush with a comb to ensure it is evenly distributed and wait at least 30 minutes. Jump in the shower and rinse it out."

Hello, hydration!

14. Give yourself a ponytail break.

It's sometimes hard not to have your hair in a ponytail, but having an elastic in your hair can cause stress to your locks, especially if your hair is dyed.

The pressure from a tight elastic can cause breakage higher up on your head, which isn't good. No wonder your hair and scalp hurt after wearing a ponytail for so long.

15. Be patient!

Remember: your hair isn't going to grow overnight. Patience is key when trying to grow your hair longer.

Effie Orfanides is a lifestyle, entertainment and celebrity writer. Visit her website for more.