50 Self-Care Quotes For Your DIY Spa Day At Home

Use at-home quarantine to your advantage and pamper yourself silly!

Spa days are the cornerstone of self-care routines, so while you're stuck inside quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, use the time to your advantage by hosting a DIY spa day at home. These self-care quotes are the perfect inspiration to stop thinking about the virus and instead give yourself a little much-needed "me-time".

The special time you take to pamper yourself not only helps your self-esteem, but also helps decrease the levels of depression and anxiety you likely feel when you're cooped up at home.

We take pride in our appearance, and the best way to increase your confidence is by spending time focusing on our physical bodies.

Although this is an important component in a women's self-care process, many women may not have the money or time to go to the spa regularly. Massages, manicures, pedicures, and facials are services that can cost the average woman an excessive amount of money and time throughout the years.

The good news is that you can take the time to have a full DIY spa day at home in the comfort of your bathroom (which, hopefully, is adorned in flowers and candles).

Many people might shame you for spending time pampering yourself because they might not see the point. Despite this, it's important to use spa time as a chance to connect with yourself and relax as a reward for all your hard work.

Do yourself a favor and purchase some home-friendly spa items and dedicate some time to pamper yourself. You deserve some me-time. Here are some of the best self-care quotes to get your at-home spa day started.

1. Self-care is key.

"Keep calm and make a self-care plan."

2. Be your best self.

"Pamper yourself into alignment with who you really are and then face your day." — Abraham

3. It’s time well spent.

"Time spent getting a massage is never wasted."

4. Relaxation is the key to mental clarity.

"It’s a good idea always to do something relaxing before making an important decision in your life." — Paulo Coelho

5. You’re the star.

"A massage is just like a movie, really relaxing and a total escape, except in a massage you’re the star. And you don’t miss anything by falling asleep!" — Elizabeth Jane Howard

6. Unleash your inner peace.

"Within you, there is a stillness and a sanctuary to which you can retreat at any time and be yourself." — Hermann Hesse

7. Relinquish control.

“True meditation is letting go of manipulating our experience.” — Adyashanti

8. Focus on your health.

"The preservation of health is easier than the cure of the disease." — B.J. Palmer

9. Self-care comes first.

"Before you diagnose yourself with depression or low self-esteem, first make sure you are not, in fact, just in need of a massage."

10. Know when to clock out.

"Sometimes the best thing to do is just call it a day and go get a massage."

11. Focus on your happiness.

"Do more of what makes you happy."

12. Treat your future self.

"Do something today that your future self will thank you for." — Sean Patrick Flanery

13. Spa days help your confidence.

"Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren

14. Massages are a gift from nature.

"Massage is the only form of physical pleasure to which nature forgot to attach consequences." — Robert Breault

15. Express your inner beauty.

"Beauty is how you feel inside, and it reflects in your eyes." — Sophia Loren

16. Celebrate your body.

"A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul." — Francis Bacon

17. There's nothing wrong with "me-time".

"The greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention." — Anthony J. D’Angelo

18. Fulfill your beauty needs.

"Salons satisfy your beauty needs."

19. There is no "right" time for relaxation.

"The time to relax is when you have no time for it" — Sydney J. Harris

20. Treat your body.

“Give your body a little love, it deserves it.”

21. Use spa time as therapy.

“Massage therapy is a new kind of Happy Hour.”

22. Calm your soul.

“Touch the body. Heal the mind. Calm the spirit.”

23. Enhance your natural features.

"Spas specialize in the art of natural beauty"

24. Indulge in luxury.

"In spas, there is an unlimited luxury for mind, body, and soul"

25. Spas day can make your week.

“Massage day is the best day of the week.”

26. Spas bring out our happiness.

“Happiness is massage day.”

27. Enhance your mood.

“Massage therapy – the original mood enhancer.”

28. Spa time is never a waste.

“Time spent getting a massage is never wasted.”

29. The spa can give you inspiration.

"Your new look will inspire you."

30. Spa time is the key to happiness.

“Massage is not just a luxury it is a way to a happier healthier life.”

31. Send yourself to heaven.

"A beautiful day at the spa is what I call heaven on earth."

32. You deserve to be pampered.

"Spoil yourself today because you’re worth it"

33. Take advantage of your weekends.

"A day at the spa is the weekend therapy I need"

34. Create self-care goals.

"The goal for the year: Less stress, more facials."

35. Spa days bring out the best in us.

"Salons make sure to leave a smile on your face."

36. Spa time is essential.

"A spa day is not a luxury; it is a necessity."

37. Improve your happiness.

"Happiness is… a long hot shower after a spa day."

38. Use it as an escape.

"You can escape from everyday life at the spa"

39. Treat yourself to a manicure.

"Your nails are jewels, not tools."

40. Soak your problems away.

"Wash away your troubles with some bubbles."

41. Your beauty and soul are intertwined.

"Revitalize your beauty, Revitalize your soul."

42. The spa is just as important as the gym.

"A massage is the only cardio you need."

43. Let your masseuse save the day.

"A massage therapist is your knight in shining armor."

44. Pampering comes first.

"Don’t forget to pamper yourself."

45. Use the spa to recharge.

"Rest and your energy will be restored."

46. Pampering brings joy.

"Pampering makes people happy."

47. Helping your body feeds your soul.

"Invest in your body, your soul will thank you."

48. Be the best version of you.

"Self-care is giving the world the best version of you."

49. Use it to thank your body.

"A day at the spa is your way of thanking your body."

50. Understand the importance of self-care.

"Self-care is a priority & a necessity."

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who focuses on pop culture, religion and relationship topics.