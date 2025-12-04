While the tiny morning ritual of making your bed has been proven to boost mood, safeguard mental health, and lower stress levels, that doesn't necessarily mean that everyone who chooses not to is living an unhealthy lifestyle. In fact, people who don't make their bed every single morning usually have certain special personality traits — from being low-maintenance to boasting high levels of creativity.

In some cases, people who choose not to make their bed may even be contributing to a healthier bedroom space, free of the dust and bacteria that tend to spread when someone's bed is tightly tucked in. So, before you judge someone with an unmade bed, consider all these personality traits and lifestyle quirks that are actually associated with their carefree morning routine.

People who don't make their bed every single morning have these 11 special personality traits

1. They're low-maintenance

Ushuaia studio | Shutterstock

People who are innately low-maintenance often take the pressure off themselves to always have a neat and sterile living space. They may occasionally make their bed or indulge in regular cleaning rituals, but they're not stressing themselves out first thing in the morning to make their bed when it's not necessarily worth something to them.

They may thrive amid a certain level of clutter, but people who don't make their bed don't do it to contribute to the mess, but to make space for rituals that feel truly fulfilling and empowering.

Advertisement

2. They're more creative than the average mind

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Living amongst manageable clutter is often healthier for a creative mind, sparking inspiration and innovation that other overly tidy people miss out on. So, if someone chooses not to make their bed every day, it could be intentional — a choice made by a person who knows that their creativity thrives best in their natural living environment as it is.

They'd prefer to have a space that's reflective of their identity, creativity, and lifestyle, rather than an overly aesthetic, tidy, and sterile space that doesn't suit their needs.

Advertisement

3. They're introspective

Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

While someone who's always living in an anxious mind or avoiding alone time out of fear of their own company might rely on aesthetic-driven morning rituals like making their bed, a naturally introspective person cares more about how they feel on the inside than how they look to others.

They're more interested in adopting habits and rituals that make them feel secure and at ease, compared to anxious and pressured first thing in the morning. If that means hopping out of their bed and going straight into their morning routine, so be it.

Advertisement

4. They're emotionally regulated

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

For some people, they make their beds because they want to feel a sense of accomplishment and ease at the end of the day, even if everything else went wrong. However, if someone is emotionally regulated enough to embrace these challenges and difficulties during the day, the state of their bed when they come isn't enough to throw them off-track.

As a Health Education and Health Promotion study explains, this kind of emotional intelligence is tied to higher life quality for a reason. No matter what gets thrown their way or what part of their morning routine goes overlooked on any given day, they can count on their regulation and self-awareness skills to protect their state of mind.

Advertisement

5. They prioritize comfort

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

While a ton of experts often place a strong emphasis on the importance of leaving your comfort zone to achieve goals and grow on a personal level, sometimes, comfort and security are exactly what we need. Whether it's taking a night to rest and relax at home or relying on trusted friends for social support, these rituals that prioritize comfort are just as powerful.

People who don't make their bed every single morning have these special personality traits. They're often willing to be spontaneous and get outside of their comfort zones when necessary, but at home, they're making choices that put their comfort level at the forefront.

Advertisement

6. They're big-picture thinkers

Friends Stock | Shutterstock

People who are thinking about the big picture all the time are often empowered and excited by larger rituals and routines. They're not driven by small cleaning habits and even making their bed in the morning, because their decisions are framed in the context of larger feelings, emotions, and experiences.

Not only does this framework for thinking assist them in being more intuitive, innovative, and smart with problem-solving, but it also relieves them of the constant pressure to follow routine norms that everyone else swears by for stability.

Advertisement

7. They're confident and self-assured

Julia Zavalishina | Shutterstock

Feeding into personal confidence and living a routine that builds self-esteem often has long-term psychological and physical benefits, at least according to a study from American Psychologist.

People who don't make their bed every single morning likely have their own structure and routine that adds value to their lives. They don't have to rely on rituals that aren't meant for them or stereotypical cleaning routines for a sense of internal security, because their self-awareness and inner security can do that for them.

Advertisement

8. They're spontaneous

maxbelchenko | Shutterstock

According to a study conducted by OnePoll, spontaneous people are often more likely to boast a happy lifestyle than those who live strictly by routine. Of course, everyone has their own personal habits that add value to their lives, but for people who don't make their bed every single morning, spontaneity might be more important than structure.

Of course, they often appreciate the benefits of de-cluttering and keeping their space clean, but if a spontaneous idea or opportunity presents itself, they're not going to miss out simply for the sake of following a rigid routine.

Advertisement

9. They're unafraid of imperfection

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

While people constantly holding themselves to perfectionist standards likely deal with more anxious feelings and emotional overwhelm, as a study from Cognitive Behavior Therapy suggests, a person who's comfortable with mistakes and imperfection may be more confident and secure.

They don't mind leaning into "imperfect" habits for comfort and even turning away from rigid routines when they need to reconnect with themselves. At the forefront of their life is themselves, not stereotypes for what they should look like or "rules" for how they should live.

Advertisement

10. They're kind to themselves

Shyntartanya | Shutterstock

Even if it seems like a small, unsuspecting habit amid the chaos of everyday life, being kind to yourself and leading with self-compassion can be profoundly powerful. People who don't make their bed every single morning are often empathetic to themselves all the time — putting their own emotional well-being and happiness above arbitrary morning rituals and expectations.

If something doesn't feel right or isn't meant for them in a passing moment, they're kind enough to let it pass by for their own well-being.

Advertisement

11. They're intentional about being present

DavideAngelini | Shutterstock

People who are self-aware, living in the present, and emotionally intelligent enough to notice and address their emotions in the moment often forgo making their bed on certain days. If they wake up and need a few extra minutes of sleep or feel anxious about making their bed, they'll swap that time for things that help them to cope and regulate healthily.

They're not holding themselves to unrealistic routines and expectations in the morning, because they understand how powerful regulation and comfort are in setting the tone for the entire day.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.