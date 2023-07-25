The Image You See First In This Visual Test Reveals Your Hidden Strengths And Weaknesses

All of us are different and each one of us has a unique way of looking at things. And it is this perspective that defines our life choices, and by extension, us as well.

It is said that no two people read the same book, which means that every person sees and analyzes things according to their personalities and characteristics. This is why picture personality tests like the one below are so accurate and precise. They take into account the psyche of each individual and analyze them accordingly.

This optical illusion personality test is based on the first thing you see when looking at it, and determines your hidden strengths and weaknesses.

It will be something different for different people and what you see depends on your personality traits.

Photo: Artnizu, pixabay via Canva

There is no right or wrong answer in this visual personality test, as your specific answer shows your inner self. Just focus on what you saw first and read on to know what it means.

1. If you saw the tree

Photo: Artnizu, pixabay via Canva

The tree is perhaps the most prominent because it shapes the image. Quite a few people notice the tree first of all.

Those who did see the tree can be best described as people who work by logic.

They will look for sense in the things around them and always trust their brains. They are not in the habit of their heart taking control. This is indeed a very good quality to have in the workplace as it helps you to make rational and well-informed decisions.

But on the flip side, it can also mean that you have formed a barrier for your emotions and can no longer express yourself freely.

Relying on logic a bit too much also limits you because you cannot dream to achieve anything that is beyond the immediate context. Naturally, this will make you aim for only those things which are very clearly possible, but never those which can be achieved with just a little bit of daring, manifestation, and hard work.

But you wouldn’t know all of this because you are too timid to take risks. Spontaneity is just not your cup of tea. Though you are a great leader and your mentorship has made many people achieve their dreams, you do sometimes feel the lack of a coach in your life.

Don’t be afraid of the unknown, you never know where that locked door could lead. And the only way for you to find out is to take the chance. Even if you fail, remember: you can always get back in the game.

2. If you saw the gorilla

Photo: Artnizu, pixabay via Canva

People who see the gorilla might be battling some issues related to their self-esteem.

They are very hard on themselves and set very high standards, which are frankly a little hard to achieve. And they don’t relent when there are little slips here and there. This also leads to them working non-stop even though their body and mind might be screaming for a break.

But the good thing about them is their curiosity and the constant desire to learn.

This is what separates them from many of the others; they seem to understand things which others barely even grasp. That is why they are able to learn about things which others hardly know even exist.

They are very well versed on whichever topic they decide to focus on. They believe that learning never stops and it gives them pleasure to know more and more about things.

But in doing so they are swinging dangerously close to the edge of conceit. Even if they do know more than anyone else, nobody would appreciate it if they are too boastful. Nobody likes people who like to show off and put others down.

Also, they might start believing that they know everything about everything. In doing so they are turning their back on their very best trait, which is keeping an open mind and learning new things and other perspectives which might not match their own.

3. If you saw the lion

Photo: Artnizu, pixabay via Canva

The lion is usually noticed by those with a spirit of fiery freedom.

These are the people who function only on their hunches and impulses. They don’t waste time thinking things through, but rather let their instincts take over. After all, it was our instincts which made survival possible when we were just hunter-gatherers.

Because they live beyond rules and limits, they tend to have a life full of new adventures. But they are often forgetful of others.

They sometimes hurt other people quite badly, even though they had no intention of doing so. They are not evil, but they do forget that their fun might be at the expense of someone else’s property or feelings.

They do aim high and have ambition, but to achieve them, they learn to focus their energies and channel them in a productive way. But when they do get their teeth in something, they never leave it halfway.

They would never back down from a challenge even if it comes at the cost of a personal loss. They are very reckless but they don’t mind setbacks as long as they get to do things at their preferred terms.

They need to learn to take others along with them and learn from them. This will help them in achieving whatever they want at considerably lower cost.

4. If you saw the fish

Photo: Artnizu, pixabay via Canva

People who see the first first are good at blending into the background of life, but still leave a remarkable impact.

The fish is the least apparent thing in the picture, and so are the people who noticed them.

One of the reasons why they mix up so well is because they form a good bond with everyone they meet. They are good towards everyone and inclusive of everyone. They love life and everything that it represents, and wish others would do so as well.

However, not everyone is like that and people who believe in such selfless love are indeed rare.

And yet these people never give up because they genuinely believe what goes around, comes around. They draw their energy from nature and live their life to the fullest, appreciating every single moment they get to experience this magic.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer and an artist currently working on his first novel. He is an avid blogger with a keen interest in spirituality, astrology, and self-development.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.