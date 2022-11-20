What It Means When You Find A Gray Feather

At one point or another, you've been strolling along and have most likely come across a gray feather at your feet. Maybe you barely noticed it or perhaps you picked it up and took it home with you.

There are many superstitions, but did you know that finding a gray feather has deep meaning and symbolism in your life?

To understand the meaning of finding a gray feather, you first need to understand what the color gray represents on its own.

Gray embodies clarity and peace. It will usually appear after a turbulent time as a sign from the universe of harmony and hope.

There are several birds that leave gray feathers lying around for us to come across. Some of them are pigeons, ravens, crows, mockingbirds, magpies, and chickadees.

What does it mean when you find a gray feather?

Now that we know what the color gray means and where gray feathers come from, let’s get into what finding a gray feather represents.

Though TikToker Courtney explains below just one meaning of finding a gray feather, there are numerous spiritual meanings associated with finding one.

Gray feathers represent calming and peace.

Both a gray feather and white feather carry messages from the spirit world that you will definitely want to pay attention to. But gray feathers symbolize much more than you might have imagined.

As with the color gray itself, a gray feather might appear after a tough time in your life. It is a clear symbol that calming times are on the way.

Gray personifies neutrality and peace. It reels in the negative and chaotic energies connected to growth and struggle.

As your time of challenge comes to an end, if you come across a gray feather, rest assured that a period of contentment is just around the corner.

Gray feathers symbolize a healing period.

Another interpretation for finding a gray feather is that you have entered a phase of healing. You have weathered the storm and your guardian angels are guiding you through the recovery process.

This is a time for you to release any emotional baggage you might be carrying. Self-limiting beliefs are disappearing as you are leaving them in the past.

Gray feathers represent letting go and moving on. You are through with the vices of the past, are seeing the world from a new perspective, and are optimistic.

Gray feathers are a sign of acceptance.

Finding a gray feather can tell you that you need to accept where you are in life. Oftentimes, we spend so much energy on wishing our circumstances were different, we miss what’s in front of us.

A gray feather is a reminder that you are exactly where you should be in life. Let go of the trauma of the past and the stresses of worrying about the future.

Gray feathers exemplify change.

If you happen to get your hands on a gray feather, know that a change is coming. The old way of doing things hasn’t been working and the universe is working in your favor to adjust.

This is a time for agility and openness. Fighting inevitable changes can create more anxiety, so bend but don’t break in the face of new ideas.

Gray feathers indicate your karma is complete.

Gray feathers spiritually symbolize and end to karmic debt. That means you have taken accountability, learned the lessons needed and have come out on the other side.

In this time frame you should feel relieved. It will be like a great burden has been lifted from your shoulders and anything is possible.

Gray feathers tell you that your soul gifts are emerging.

Have you ever wondered if you are on the right path in life? Have you found yourself filled with doubt, jumping from one passion to the other?

If you find a gray feather, you should know that your natural gifts that have been held close to your heart are starting to emerge. You are beginning to recognize your own potential and taking risks that will lead to a big payoff in the near future.

A gray feather appearing with your Angel Number represents selflessness.

If you are lucky enough to find a gray feather around the same time your Angel Number appears, your spirit guides are sending blessing and good fortune.

It will be important for you to be unselfish and remain humble. Connect with other people and with nature to share the gifts that have been bestowed on you.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.